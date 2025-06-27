Micah Parsons drops 1-word reaction hyping up Pennsylvania state's NBA draft

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons was among the millions following the 2025 NBA draft closely this week. Parsons, a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, responded to a post on Thursday that showed a state-by-state analysis of the high school each pick in the 2025 NBA draft attended.

Pennsylvania tied with Georgia and New Jersey as the states with the third-highest number of former high school players taken in the draft (3), according to a post on X by MaxPreps. The only states with more were California (4) and Florida (7).

Parsons shared the post, saying:

"Pa!!!"

Before he became a pro footballer himself, Parsons spent his freshman and sophomore years at Central Dauphin High School in Pennsylvania. After that, he moved to Harrisburg High School in the same state, where he played football as a running back and a defensive end.

The now-Cowboys star had over 1,200 running yards and 27 rushing touchdowns as a running back in his senior year in high school. However, he concentrated on playing defense as a linebacker and defensive end after committing to Penn State for collegiate football.

Micah Parsons is likely to sign a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys in the coming weeks

Micah Parsons is set to earn $24 million over the last year of his rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys for the upcoming campaign. However, he is reportedly expected to sign a new contract soon, which would see him earn more than $40 million a year.

Timing is the one significant uncertainty around Parsons' contract negotiations, but it looks like the star edge rusher may not have to wait much longer. The Cowboys have not been in a rush to sign Parsons to an extension, but they also don't want him to wait around for a deal to be finalized, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It is believed that a deal will be reached for Micah Parsons soon, as Schefter revealed on Thursday's episode of "Get Up."

"Most people believe that a deal will get done for Micah Parsons at some point this summer," Schefter reported. "And when it does get done, it is expected to make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history."

"It will be a huge number. It should surpass Myles Garrett. It'll give Micah Parsons that distinction. And most people believe that deal will get done at some point here in the coming weeks."

Given that the Cowboys' training camp begins on July 20, Parsons is likely to begin camp with a new contract if everything goes to plan.

