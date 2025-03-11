Micah Parsons drops 1-word response to Texans's shocking trade of 5x Pro Bowler to Commanders

Micah Parsons has been dominant to begin his career, earning four Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections in just four seasons. The Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher has also established himself off the field, particularly in the media industry, where he serves as the president of Warner Bros. Discovery's football digital sports media division, B/R Gridiron.

He recently weighed in on the Houston Texans shocking decision to trade five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. Adam Schefter reported the deal on Monday on X (formerly Twitter):

"Trade: Texans are trading five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for a package of picks, sources tell ESPN."

Parsons responded to the move with one word:

"Wtf."

The Texans will receive third and seventh round picks in 2025 and second and fourth round picks in 2026. Houston is also sending a fourth-round pick to the Commanders as part of the deal. Tunsil has been among the best offensive tackles in the league since being selected 13th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

It is unclear what led the Texans to part ways with Tunsil, who has made each of the last three Pro Bowls. It marks the second time he has been traded in his career after Houston gave up two first-round picks and a second-round pick to acquire him in 2019.

The move continues a busy offseason for Washington, who also landed Deebo Samuel earlier this month, as they look to improve a roster that reached the NFC Championship Game.

Micah Parsons responds to Chris Canty's comments

Micah Parsons has established himself as one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL, however, Chris Canty does not believe the Dallas Cowboys should pay him.

Speaking on First Take, the former New York Giants linebacker stated:

"Yeah, they can pay him, but then how does your team get marketably better from what it was last year? They got 25 free agents, y'all... If I'm going to pay a guy $40 million a year, he's going to have to be a part of the culture being a good thing. Not something that my organization and the rest of my locker room has to overcome."

Parsons took to X to indirectly respond, stating:

"Lol I wonder do people hate my podcast because it’s actually good or do people hate it because it’s bad?? Because hella people in the nba and NFL have podcast and no one has a problem."

The Cowboys and Parsons have yet to get a deal done despite his desire to do so this offseason. The pass rusher market has been reset by both Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett this offseason.

