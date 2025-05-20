Micah Parsons drops 2-word message as Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer makes bold statement on LB's future

Despite being in the middle of a contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons is still in good spirits ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The star linebacker hasn't reached an agreement with the franchise, a situation that's becoming more complex as the days go by.

Brian Schottenheimer is eager to see him on the field and leading the team to victories. Talking to reporters on Tuesday, the Cowboys' new coach detailed his plans for Parsons and his desire to thrive with the team.

"Well, the first couple days, what we're doing? We were doing some team building things, some culture," Schottenheimer said. "We've spoken very openly about trying to create one of the greatest culture in professional sports. Micah is going to be a leader for us, Micah wants to be a leader for us, he's gonna do that. I felt like it was really important for him to be here to begin that process."

The defensive star reacted to these remarks on X. He wrote a two-word message to hype up his coach's expectations for him.

"Big trust ! 💯😮‍💨🦁," Parsons tweeted.

Parsons didn't have the best 2024 season, as he dealt with injuries that kept him sidelined. However, he still finished the campaign with 43 tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.

He remains one of the top five pass rushers in the league but his contract situation has drawn more attention than his game. It's unclear why Dallas hasn't given an offer that Parsons and his agent deem acceptable.

Micah Parsons calls 'cap' on Stephen Jones implying a new deal is close

Brock Purdy signed his five-year $265,000,000 contract extension with the 49ers on Friday; however, Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson have yet to extend their stay with their teams.

On Thursday, Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. reshared an article on Stephen Jones' comments about Parsons' pending contract. After he wrote that a "handshake deal" was likely in place, Parsons refuted it with a two-word message.

"no kizzy," Parsons tweeted.

Dallas has renewed expectations following a 7-10 campaign. It is starting a new era with a new coaching staff and players, but it all could go wrong if the Parsons situation isn't addressed soon.

