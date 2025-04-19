Micah Parsons has started his offseason training, both on his own and with the Dallas Cowboys. On Saturday, Pro Athlete trainer Lance Deane posted an Instagram Story showing Parsons working out alongside Osawaru Odighizuwa, Denzel Daxon, Earnest Brown IV, and Luiji Vilain. Parsons reshared the post on his IG stories, captioning,

"Let’s go guru.”

Micah Parsons drops 3-word message as Cowboys edge rusher dives into offseason training, Instagram

Parsons is coming off a strong 2024 season, where he finished with 12 sacks, 43 tackles, a pass defended, and two forced fumbles. Dallas, on April 24 last year, picked up the fifth-year option on his contract, locking him in for another season as contract talks continue.

The 25-year-old has also been active at the team facility during the voluntary offseason program, training at The Star with his offseason coach, Lance Deane.

This week, Micah Parsons attended the retirement ceremony for longtime Cowboys LT Tyron Smith. The event was held at the team facility and saw former and current players show up to honor Smith.

With Parsons already putting in the work and staying close to the team, the Cowboys now have to focus on finalizing his long-term contract. For now, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year is making sure he’s prepared for another big season.

Micah Parsons shuts down online criticism after early return to Cowboys workouts

On April 16, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons responded to fan criticism after being told to “get back to the practice field and stop tweeting.” The comment came during a light conversation he was having on X about NBA signature shoes. In reply, Parsons wrote,

“Where you 9-5 brother? It was 1:55 on a Tuesday afternoon.”

The post drew reactions from fans and even former players like Dez Bryant. The interaction followed Parsons’ early participation in the Cowboys’ voluntary offseason workouts at The Star — his presence noted amid ongoing contract extension talks.

Parsons has faced similar offseason criticism in past years, though team insiders, including ESPN’s Todd Archer, have reported he consistently arrives in peak physical condition. This year, he has joined workouts from Day 1.

Through four NFL seasons, Parsons has totaled 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and three All-Pro selections. He is currently in negotiations for a potential record-setting defensive contract.

