Micah Parsons drops 3-word reaction to Myles Garrett’s historic $160,000,000 contract extension

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons reacted to Myles Garrett's record-breaking contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.

The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history after signing a four-year extension, which averages $40 million yearly and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money, with the Browns.

On Sunday, Parsons reacted to the extension on X.

"Lol yooo, wtf," he tweeted, with a laughing emoji tacked onto the end of his tweet.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garrett's contract binds him to the Browns through the 2030 season and features a no-trade clause.

Can Myles Garrett's extension lead to a market reset for defensive stars?

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Parsons has become one of the best pass rushers since being drafted out of Penn State. As he is in the last year of his rookie contract, he is widely expected to sign a similar or even bigger deal.

With the new league year starting Wednesday, this deal probably is a baseline for negotiations.

The deal came as a surprise after Garrett asked the Browns to trade him in early February. Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn, reportedly worked with Browns GM Andrew Berry for more than 36 hours to complete the deal after Garrett had a "change of heart."

“Myles had a change of heart and he’s excited to go from Cleveland to Canton and chase a championship in Ohio," Lynn said to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

“When he made that decision, he said, ‘I want to get this done before free agency so I can start recruiting free agents, so I can help the team.’ And I said ‘alright, we have 24 hours to get this done’ and we did it."

The Browns ended last season with a dismal 3-14 record, but Garrett extended his strong performance with 47 total tackles and 14 sacks. This was his seventh consecutive season with double-digit sacks.

