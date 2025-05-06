Micah Parsons drops 3-word reaction as WWE's Randy Orton passes 'Legend Killer' torch to Anthony Edwards

The activities of Micah Parsons during the offseason are always strong, and in 2025, it's been no different. The Dallas Cowboys superstar, who remains negotiating a long-term extension with the franchise, has already had eventful moments with social media arguments and live draft reactions.

Ad

As football takes a step back after the NFL draft, the NBA moves forward with their playoffs. In what has been a great season for the basketball league, the first round saw surprising results, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminating LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers with a resounding 4-1 series victory.

After the end of the series, a draw from WWE legend Randy Orton, popularly known as "Legend Killer" by fans, made waves on Twitter. Orton is passing the torch to Anthony Edwards, a superstar from the Timberwolves, celebrating his defeat of LeBron James in the first round.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Parsons, who had already made previous tweets impressed with Edwards' ability during the playoffs, reacted with amazement to Orton's tweet. The Cowboys defender called the drawing "legendary":

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The defender's pinned tweet also includes basketball references. Parsons utilizes a quote from late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Kobe, who passed away in 2020 due to a helicopter crash, was known for his mentality and dedication to his career.

Jerry Jones denies urgency for new Micah Parsons contract amidst negotiations

The Cowboys' owner remains in discussion with his defensive superstar for his new long-term deal, which will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Ad

Jones recently pointed out that he does not care when the deal will be done, citing previous examples of late extensions:

"Everybody puts a lot of [emphasis on] when it's done," Jones said. "What I will tell you is that it absolutely had nothing to do with signing Dak when he signed him, when we signed Lamb. It had nothing to do one way or the other. ... My point is, no it does not. What I really would hang your hat on is how much we paid him and what he needs to be and what he is."

Parsons had 52.5 sacks since 2021, the year he was drafted, the fifth-highest mark in the league during the period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.