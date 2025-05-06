Micah Parsons drops 3-word reaction as WWE's Randy Orton passes 'Legend Killer' torch to Anthony Edwards

The activities of Micah Parsons during the offseason are always strong, and in 2025, it's been no different. The Dallas Cowboys superstar, who remains negotiating a long-term extension with the franchise, has already had eventful moments with social media arguments and live draft reactions.
As football takes a step back after the NFL draft, the NBA moves forward with their playoffs. In what has been a great season for the basketball league, the first round saw surprising results, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminating LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers with a resounding 4-1 series victory.
After the end of the series, a draw from WWE legend Randy Orton, popularly known as "Legend Killer" by fans, made waves on Twitter. Orton is passing the torch to Anthony Edwards, a superstar from the Timberwolves, celebrating his defeat of LeBron James in the first round.
Parsons, who had already made previous tweets impressed with Edwards' ability during the playoffs, reacted with amazement to Orton's tweet. The Cowboys defender called the drawing "legendary":
The defender's pinned tweet also includes basketball references. Parsons utilizes a quote from late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Kobe, who passed away in 2020 due to a helicopter crash, was known for his mentality and dedication to his career.
Jerry Jones denies urgency for new Micah Parsons contract amidst negotiations
The Cowboys' owner remains in discussion with his defensive superstar for his new long-term deal, which will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
Jones recently pointed out that he does not care when the deal will be done, citing previous examples of late extensions:
"Everybody puts a lot of [emphasis on] when it's done," Jones said. "What I will tell you is that it absolutely had nothing to do with signing Dak when he signed him, when we signed Lamb. It had nothing to do one way or the other. ... My point is, no it does not. What I really would hang your hat on is how much we paid him and what he needs to be and what he is."
Parsons had 52.5 sacks since 2021, the year he was drafted, the fifth-highest mark in the league during the period.
