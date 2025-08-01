Micah Parsons drops 4-word message for agent David Mulugheta amid Cowboys contract drama

While he has yet to receive a new contract, Micah Parsons is completely confident in the person who will be negotiating on his behalf. On Thursday, Forbes dubbed Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, the most powerful NFL agent. On Friday, Parsons responded to the news, saying:“Best in the game!!”Micah Parsons shouting out his agentThat response is not just a shoutout to the man who represents him, but also a note to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who hasn't extended Parsons yet. In April, Jones said of Mulugheta:“The agent is not a concern here … I don’t know his name.&quot;Mulugheta represents 42 players in the NFL, including many of the highest-paid players such as DeShaun Watson and Jordan Love. Parsons has been to the Pro Bowl in every one of his NFL seasons with the Cowboys.With the money given out this off-season to the likes of T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby, Parsons will desire wages on par or better than the money they earn. Watt’s annual wages are $41 million per Sports Illustrated, Crosby makes $35.5 million a year and Garrett earns a cool $40 million.Parsons has registered at least a dozen quarterback sacks in each of his NFL campaigns to date and was the NFL’s 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year.Mulugheta is seventh on the Forbes list of most powerful agents in sports. At the top of that list is Scott Boras of Boras Corporation, who represents many top MLB players, including Bryce Harper, Cory Seager and Juan Soto.Micah Parsons is considering drastic measuresIt doesn’t appear like either side in Micah Parsons’ contract negotiations is getting anywhere, so the Cowboys star is considering extreme measures. NFL reporter Dianna Russini reported via the New York Times on Friday that Parsons may try to force the Cowboys’ hand or leave the team altogether.“The Micah Parsons-Cowboys relationship has deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures, which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team, per multiple league sources familiar with the situation,” Russini wrote.If it comes to that, it would be a blow to the Cowboys’ defense heading into the 2025 campaign. Parsons’ 12 sacks a year ago were the most on the team, with the next highest player being Chauncey Golston at 5.5.Preseason begins for the Cowboys on August 9 when they battle the Los Angeles Rams.