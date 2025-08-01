  • home icon
  Micah Parsons drops 4-word message for agent David Mulugheta amid Cowboys contract drama

By Joel Lefevre
Published Aug 01, 2025 16:21 GMT
While he has yet to receive a new contract, Micah Parsons is completely confident in the person who will be negotiating on his behalf. On Thursday, Forbes dubbed Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, the most powerful NFL agent. On Friday, Parsons responded to the news, saying:

“Best in the game!!”
That response is not just a shoutout to the man who represents him, but also a note to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who hasn't extended Parsons yet. In April, Jones said of Mulugheta:

“The agent is not a concern here … I don’t know his name."
Mulugheta represents 42 players in the NFL, including many of the highest-paid players such as DeShaun Watson and Jordan Love. Parsons has been to the Pro Bowl in every one of his NFL seasons with the Cowboys.

With the money given out this off-season to the likes of T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby, Parsons will desire wages on par or better than the money they earn. Watt’s annual wages are $41 million per Sports Illustrated, Crosby makes $35.5 million a year and Garrett earns a cool $40 million.

Parsons has registered at least a dozen quarterback sacks in each of his NFL campaigns to date and was the NFL’s 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Mulugheta is seventh on the Forbes list of most powerful agents in sports. At the top of that list is Scott Boras of Boras Corporation, who represents many top MLB players, including Bryce Harper, Cory Seager and Juan Soto.

Micah Parsons is considering drastic measures

It doesn’t appear like either side in Micah Parsons’ contract negotiations is getting anywhere, so the Cowboys star is considering extreme measures. NFL reporter Dianna Russini reported via the New York Times on Friday that Parsons may try to force the Cowboys’ hand or leave the team altogether.

“The Micah Parsons-Cowboys relationship has deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures, which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team, per multiple league sources familiar with the situation,” Russini wrote.
If it comes to that, it would be a blow to the Cowboys’ defense heading into the 2025 campaign. Parsons’ 12 sacks a year ago were the most on the team, with the next highest player being Chauncey Golston at 5.5.

Preseason begins for the Cowboys on August 9 when they battle the Los Angeles Rams.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Krutik Jain
