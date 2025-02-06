Micah Parsons exposes Giants' "lie" that led star pass rusher to join Cowboys

Micah Parsons is one of the best defenders in the NFL after several years of inflicting fear in his opponents. The linebacker has been one of the most consistent stars in his position, making the Dallas Cowboys one of the best defenses in the league, especially in 2023.

He could have played for a different team, though, as the New York Giants assured him that he'd join the Big Blue if he was available at the time they were on the clock on draft night in 2021. Talking with Bryant McFadden of CBS Sports, Parsons revealed that whenever he faces his NFC East rival, it's personal.

"No, bro, they lied to me," Parsons said. "Yeah, people don't know this. They told me, if I fell to 11, that they was gonna pick me. I swear. That's why I punish the Giants every time. It's personal ... because when the Cowboys traded back, I was like, 'Oh, shoot, I'm going to New York."

The Giants traded with the Chicago Bears, who selected Justin Fields with the No. 11 pick. Parsons fell to No. 12, with the Cowboys selecting him out of Penn State. New York would go with Kadarius Toney at No. 20, with a selection that didn't go well for the New Yorkers.

After four years, the Cowboys won this situation, as Toney had a terrible tenure with the Giants and Justin Fields never established himself as the Bears' franchise quarterback while Micah Parsons is one of the best in his position.

Micah Parsons makes bold claim about Derrick Henry not joining Cowboys in 2024 offseason

Micah Parsons has been one of the most vocal NFL stars in recent years, especially after launching his podcast. The linebacker shared his thoughts on his team's pursuit (or lack thereof) of Derrick Henry. He doesn't believe that Henry would have been of much help to the Cowboys when he wanted to move on from the Tennessee Titans.

Talking with Adam Schein on Wednesday, Parsons said:

"I'm afraid Derrick Henry wouldn't even have helped us, you know. Derrick Henry should be blessed, because he played with (Baltimore Ravens quarterback) Lamar (Jackson).

"The hypotheticals sometimes can sound pretty good, but, man, we've struggled so much that, you know, I don't even know if Derrick could have helped us. It would have been another Tennessee Titan year for him."

Henry joined the Baltimore Ravens, where he thrived alongside Lamar Jackson.

