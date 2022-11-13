Micah Parsons fires warning to Cowboys teammates over showdown against Aaron Rodgers' Packers

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys head to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers' struggling team. The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games ahead of former head coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field. Despite the poor record and free-flowing losses the Packers are experiencing right now, Parsons and company are not taking this game lightly.

They're looking to move to 7-2 to keep pace with the New York Giants and perhaps get closer to the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. Parsons made this analogy:

“My grandma told me: If you see a roach and it’s fooling around, do you step on it and bury it or do you let it rebuild and get back to life? You step on it. I live life with no remorse. You can’t have no remorse in this game [or] it turns up to bite you."

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein



“If you see a roach & it’s fooling around, do you step on it & bury it or do you let it rebuild & get back to life?.. Can't have no remorse.”



Latest from Cowboys:

sports.yahoo.com/respect-the-ro… When I asked Micah Parsons about Aaron Rodgers' dip, he shared a lesson from...his grandma.“If you see a roach & it’s fooling around, do you step on it & bury it or do you let it rebuild & get back to life?.. Can't have no remorse.”Latest from Cowboys: When I asked Micah Parsons about Aaron Rodgers' dip, he shared a lesson from...his grandma.“If you see a roach & it’s fooling around, do you step on it & bury it or do you let it rebuild & get back to life?.. Can't have no remorse.”Latest from Cowboys:sports.yahoo.com/respect-the-ro…

In this scenario, the Packers are the roach and the Cowboys need to put them out of their misery and not take them lightly.

Why Micah Parsons and the Cowboys are still worried about the Packers

Despite their recent struggles (including three interceptions last week against the porous Detroit Lions defense), the Cowboys pass rusher still thinks Rodgers is very dangerous:

“He can make any throw, he scrambles, he moves the pocket. I’m expecting the unexpected because we’re not going to see the Aaron Rodgers we saw all year.”

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

DeMarcus Lawrence echoed that sentiment:

“He actually plays the game of football to what you’re doing. So if we’re in a situational change and bringing somebody off the ball, now he’s back on the ball because he doesn't want us changing personnel. I feel like that’s his biggest thing: He’s already got a play in his back pocket and he can get his guys on the ball fast.”

Despite the lengthy struggles the Packers have faced, Parsons, Lawrence and the rest of the defense know what Green Bay are capable of. They're going to play based on that, rather than the results they've seen recently.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Dallascowboys.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

NFL Injuries: Find out about Matthew Stafford's injury update: What happened to the Rams' QB?

Poll : 0 votes