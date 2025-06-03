Micah Parsons has fresh beef with Jaxson Dart over Giants rookie's surprising hobby

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons took aim at New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Giants traded back in the first round to select Dart, and he will be someone Parsons will look to sack and get after twice a year.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Parsons took aim at Dart for his hobby of hunting. The rookie quarterback is considered to be a skilled hunter.

After it was revealed that Dart is a great hunter, Parsons took to X to take a shot at the quarterback.

"He hurt one of my people," Parsons wrote on X.

Whether or not this will lead to Parsons being more aggressive against the Giants to try and get after Dart is to be seen. But, Parsons may not have a chance to even sack Dart next season as the Giants could start Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston in 2025.

However, when they are both on the field, Parsons will be looking to make a statement against the rookie quarterback.

Micah Parsons focused on Week 1 despite not getting an extension

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons had his fifth-year option picked up, but he hasn't had a contract extension.

With Parsons set to be a free agent at the end of the year, he held out in the second week of voluntary OTAs as he looks to get a new contract. However, he said he would be focusing on Week 1 as he may not be on the field in camp.

"I'll still be around. For me, I've still gotta learn a playbook and I'm not so much of an iPad person where I can just keep learning," Parsons said, via Cowboys website. "I've gotta walk through it. Maybe it's so much I might not be on the field part of it, but I'll be there learning, so that way I'm at least getting prepared to be ready for Week 1."

Parsons would be in line to be one of the highest-paid, if not the highest-paid, defensive players in the NFL on his new contract. But, for now, no contract has been made as the pass rusher will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Parsons recorded 43 tackles and 12 sacks last season with the Cowboys.

