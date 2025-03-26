Micah Parsons has been in the media since the 2024 season ended, but not for the expected reasons. As the defender negotiates a mega contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, he had a public spat with his former teammate, DeMarcus Lawrence, who recently moved to the Seattle Seahawks.

Parsons has not shied from the discussion. With Lawrence gone and a big extension on the way, he will become the key face for the Cowboys' defense. And speaking with Clarence Hill, he revealed that the pair had problems in 2024, but reinforced that, from now on, it was his time.

"I thought it was my time last year, trying to bring that team back in life, even though most people thought we were dead in the water. I think it’s my time now. I don’t got to bump heads with no other dude. I wish them guys the best.

"But it’s kind of hard when you butt heads with another person. They think different; they feel different; and they want to be in the room different. Now it’s my time to really take over.”

The contract extension negotiated by Parsons and the Cowboys is likely to cross the $40 million mark, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. The most recent contract extension by an elite edge, signed by Myles Garrett, averages $40 million per year.

What happened between Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence?

A public spat between the two defenders emerged on Twitter a few weeks ago. After signing with the Seattle Seahawks, Lawrence gave an interview where he said that "he wouldn't win a Super Bowl in Dallas".

Parsons took offense to the comments and replied, calling Lawrence's comments "clown sh*t". Lawrence replied, stating that "if [Micah] had spent less time tweeting and more time winning, he wouldn't have left".

Lawrence was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent over a decade with the team before moving to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

He signed a three-year, $42 million deal to play with the team. In 2024, he played in just four games before going down with a foot injury, recording three sacks.

