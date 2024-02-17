Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons showcased he's a two-sport athlete in the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game. The linebacker was part of Team Shannon and was head and shoulders above the other players on the court, including Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nakua.

Parsons scored 37 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and stole the ball four times in a 100-91 win for Team Shannon over Team Stephen A. He was named the MVP for his sensational outing.

While the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game is usually played at a casual pace, Parsons was locked in. That prompted fans on social media to roast the Cowboys star. Here are some of their comments:

Micah Parsons roasts Stephen A. Smith after dominant performance in Celebrity All-Star game

Stephen A. Smtih at the NBA Celebrity All-Star game

Micah Parsons wasn't content with the win in the Celebrity All-Star game and the MVP award. During the trophy presentation ceremony, he called out noted Dallas Cowboys critic Stephen A. Smith for predicting that the linebacker won't win the MVP award. Parsons said:

"Stephen A. had me on his podcast the other day and said I won't win MVP. There won't be a Dallas Cowboy coming in and ruining his day. Well, guess what? His day is ruined again. Crossed him up yesterday, doing it to him today."

Parsons not only crossed up Smith but also sent him to the hospital. On Friday's episode of First Take, the analyst wasn't present for the opening hour due to an injury he sustained while practicing for the Celebrity All-Star game. Co-host Molly Qerim explained:

“Micah crossed him over, and all I know is Stephen A. is at the hospital right now getting X-rays.”

Smith joined the show later and revealed what went down between him and Parsons that led to him visiting the hospital. He said:

“That damn Micah Parsons is on the basketball court acting like he trying to sack quarterbacks and stuff. He and I were shooting around, shooting against one another, and it was some sweat on the floor, and I was about to pull up, just shoot it, I literally bust my a**.”

Micah Parsons left the analyst bruised before dropping a 37-point double-double on the court to hand his team a loss in the Celebrity All-Star game. Cowboys fans must've thoroughly enjoyed one of their players ruining Smith's day.