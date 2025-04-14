  • home icon
Micah Parsons' gratitude shines through as Cowboys star relives his 2021 NFL Draft Day

By Heena singh
Modified Apr 14, 2025 17:07 GMT
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times - Source: Imagn

On Sunday, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons shared a reflective Instagram Story featuring a repost from the team’s official page. The image showed him holding up his Cowboys jersey on 2021 NFL Draft Day. Parsons added the caption:

“Time flies man! Thank you Jesus!”
Micah Parsons' gratitude shines through as Cowboys star relives his 2021 NFL Draft Day, Credits: Instagram
Micah Parsons’ gratitude shines through as Cowboys star relives his 2021 NFL Draft Day, Credits: Instagram

Dallas selected Parsons in the first round, 12th overall, in 2021, to a four-year, $17M rookie deal on June 9. He finished that year with 84 tackles, 13 sacks, and three forced fumbles, earning him Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.

He built on that debut in his sophomore season with 13.5 sacks, 65 total tackles, and six multi-sack games, including a defensive TD against Chicago in Week 8. In 2023, he posted 14 sacks, 64 tackles, adding another Pro Bowl appearance to his resume.

On April 24 last year, Dallas officially exercised the fifth-year option on Parsons’ contract, keeping him with the team through the 2025 season.

Micah Parsons attends voluntary workouts as Cowboys begin offseason under new head coach

As the Cowboys opened their voluntary offseason program on Monday, Micah Parsons was in attendance, confirming his earlier statement that he intended to join his teammates this spring. The Cowboys are eligible to begin workouts earlier due to Brian Schottenheimer’s arrival.

Parsons’ participation marks a shift from his previous approach. Earlier, he opted for a personal training regimen during the voluntary period. His presence is more important now as the Cowboys look to establish leadership on defense following DeMarcus Lawrence’s exit. The 25-year-old had expressed his intent to be more visible as a leader and help integrate incoming free agents and rookies into the roster.

His decision to attend may also carry weight in the context of ongoing contract discussions. While Parsons remains under team control, Dallas picked up his fifth-year option. At the NFL owners meetings, Jerry Jones indicated the team is in no rush to finalize a new deal for the star edge rusher.

Micah Parsons showing up on day one aligns with his stated leadership goals and his long-term value to the organization, regardless of the current pace of contract talks.

Quick Links

