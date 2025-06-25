While the discussion around his contract extension continues, Micah Parsons celebrated the Dallas Cowboys linebacker trainer Lance Deane’s birthday. He shared a heartfelt message for the trainer on Tuesday.

Deane shared pictures on his 30th birthday. He posted snaps of himself from the training session along with a couple of pictures with his family on Instagram. He captioned:

"30 years young"

Parsons reshared the post on his Instagram story, sending his best wishes for the trainer.

“Happy cake day to the guru, one of the best trainers out!!” Parsons wrote in the caption.

Micah Parsons hails 'Guru' Lance Deane as Cowboys LB's trainer turns '30 years young'/@_micahparsons11

Parsons, coming off a strong 2024 season, is still waiting for his contract extension. He was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft. In his last season, he recorded 43 tackles along with 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Micah Parsons joins Kevin Durant for a throwing contest

Micah Parsons joined the Phoenix Suns' power forward, Kevin Durant, in a throwing contest on Sunday. The NFL shared a joint post in collaboration with Parsons and Fanatics on Instagram, posting a few videos of the NBA star and the NFL player taking their shots.

Here's the video:

Parsons was in and out for the Cowboys’ voluntary OTAs earlier this month amid his contract extension talks. However, he later attended the minicamp practices with the team.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has opened up about his training and attendance in the minicamp while speaking to the reporters last week.

“I think it just shows you he’s serious about what we've talked about, which is developing that leadership mentality, the mindset to be a guy that we can count on, and not just the fourth quarter when he's got to make a big sack or get pressure on the quarterback, but just in general throughout the course of a week," Schottenheimer said.

"He's doing the things he's supposed to do in terms of he's training, he's prepping, he's been in, he's been out. Nobody's more excited than Micah about what we're building here," he added.

Parsons plans to attend the training camp, scheduled for late July, regardless of whether the deal is finalized.

