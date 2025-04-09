Micah Parsons jokes about 'jersey swap' after DeMarvion Overshown becomes first Cowboy to wear No. 0

Micah Parsons gave a nod to history Wednesday after DeMarvion Overshown officially became the first Dallas Cowboys player to wear a No. 0 jersey. Parsons posted a photo of Overshown’s new jersey to his Instagram story, writing:
“Oooooo 👀🔥🔥 @deeofficial31 now we can jersey swap!”
The Cowboys confirmed Overshown's number switch from No. 13 to No. 0 on April 9, making him the franchise’s first to don the digit since the NFL permitted it in 2021. Though No. 0 was banned league-wide in 1973, that restriction was lifted, but Dallas held off.
Owner Jerry Jones had previously reserved the number for team mascot Rowdy, who wears No. 00 (a number still off-limits to players).
Overshown, a 2023 third-round pick out of Texas, had already made history in college as the first Longhorn to wear No. 0. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors while wearing it, embracing the nickname "Agent Zero." Now, he’s bringing it back for Year 3.
Overshown began his rookie year wearing No. 35 but tore his ACL in preseason. He returned in 2024 with No. 13 and quickly turned heads. In a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants, he became the first Cowboys defender since 2002 to record a pick-six and a fumble recovery in the same game.
After a dominant Week 1 showing (11 tackles and a sack on Deshaun Watson), Parsons praised Overshown’s ceiling:
"He's going. There's no doubt about it. He's going. I've been telling people how explosive he is. He's coming downhill with intent with everything. He's one of the most exciting players that I've seen. I think he's going to be an All-Pro player."
The jersey may be new, but for Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ defense, DeMarvion Overshown’s impact is already established.
Micah Parsons revives viral haircut moment to spotlight value amid contract tension
Micah Parsons isn’t shying away from the tension surrounding his next deal with the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s choosing to address it with humor.
The All-Pro linebacker took to X to announce he’ll be playing the 2025 season with a shaved head. The move follows a throwback to a moment that sparked plenty of reaction, when he called out a $200 haircut as being over the top.
Back then, fans jumped in, and Micah Parsons clarified his stance. He said he wasn’t knocking the profession but wanted to draw a line between cost and value.
The 25-year-old explained that if he were in the modeling world, the price tag might make sense. But, as a football player wearing a helmet all game, the expense didn’t seem justified.
