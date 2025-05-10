Micah Parsons Jr.'s brother Terrence mocks Derek Carr in the wake of Saints QB's retirement

On Saturday, Derek Carr retired from the NFL after playing 11 seasons. He said his decision was due to a shoulder injury and concerns about his long-term health. In March 2025, Carr felt pain in his right shoulder during workouts. Doctors found a torn labrum and major damage in his rotator cuff. Surgery was an option, but he would have missed the entire 2025 season and even then, there was no promise he’d return to full strength.

After the Saints posted their thank-you message to Carr, Cowboys YouTuber Cole Cowboys reposted it, writing:

"He never won a playoff game."

In response, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons Jr.’s brother, Terrence, wrote:

"Lmfaoo Jesus they won’t talk about that tho."

In his official statement, Derek Carr said:

"Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League. For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience."

Derek Carr was picked for the Pro Bowl four times and threw for 41,245 yards and 257 touchdowns. He led the Raiders to the playoffs twice before joining the New Orleans Saints in 2023.

Now that Carr has retired, the Saints will look to their younger quarterbacks. Their current options include Tyler Shough, a second-round pick in 2025, Spencer Rattler, a fourth-round pick in 2024, along with Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci.

Derek Carr never won a playoff game in his 11-year career

Derek Carr made the playoffs twice with the Raiders, in 2016 and 2021, but didn’t get a win.

In 2016, he broke his leg before the playoffs and couldn’t play, and the team lost to the Texans without him. In 2021, he played against the Bengals and threw for 310 yards, but the Raiders still lost 26-19.

Carr joined the New Orleans Saints in 2023, hoping for a fresh start. In 2024, he helped the team finish with a 9-8 record, but they didn’t make the playoffs.

Before entering the NFL, Derek played NCAA football at Fresno State from 2009 to 2013.

