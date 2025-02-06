Micah Parsons and the Cowboys did not make the playoffs this year, whereas Derrick Henry and the Ravens won the AFC North and made it to the Divisional Round. Naturally, this raised the question of whether the franchises' fortunes might have been different if the running back had chosen to come to Dallas instead of Baltimore, as this possibility existed when he decided to move from the Tennessee Titans in the offseason.

Adam Schein asked Micah Parsons if that is something he regrets because the Cowboys failed to make that happen but the defensive star had a blunt response to that. The defensive star said that he did not believe that having the star running back would have made a difference and he put it down to how bad they were. Dallas finished third in the NFC East with a 7-10 record.

Micah Parsons also praised Lamar Jackson and effectively admitted that they do not have anybody similar on the Cowboys' offense who could have helped the running back elevate his game the way he did. He went on to say that the latter probably would have had a year similar to what he was used to in Tennessee, where his personal numbers were good, not astronomical like 2024, but the Titans were not challenging for top honors. The pass rusher said,

"I'm afraid Derrick Henry wouldn't even have helped us, you know. Derrick Henry should be blessed, because he played with Lamar. The hypotheticals sometimes can sound pretty good, but, man, we've struggled so much that, you know, I don't even know if Derrick could have helped us. It would have been another Tennessee Titan year for him."

Micah Parsons identified Derrick Henry as RB he would least love to face

Micah Parsons' brutal admission comes a few days after he conceded that Derrick Henry might be the running back he least likes to face. Speaking to Bijan Robinson, the defensive star admitted that a pro-style offense like Philadelphia helps Saquon Barkley run riot, but it is a downhill offense like Baltimore that he is more concerned about.

Micah Parsons said that when someone as strong and fast as Derrick Henry comes out, he knows that it is going to be a long day and he will probably be sore the next day.

Despite praising the running back so highly, the Cowboys' star still refused to say that adding him would have made a difference to their season. It shows just how much work the franchise has to do in 2025 to turn it around.

