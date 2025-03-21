Micah Parsons makes feelings known about Cowboys’ delay in offering new contract extension

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons' future with the franchise has been under the microscope for months. The linebacker is entering the final year of his contract with the franchise and the two sides are yet to agree on terms of an extension. Every time the four-time Pro Bowler has been asked about his future, he has pledged his loyalty to the Cowboys.

However, the team has yet to reward it with a new deal. The wait has undoubtedly been a frustrating ordeal for Parsons, especially considering his peers like Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett and Houston Texans pass rusher Danielle Hunter have signed massive extensions with the respective teams this offseason.

However, the 25-year-old continues to show restraint and deflect questions about his future. During a conversation with reporters at the Pins for a Purpose charity event in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, Jon Machota asked him about the pace of his contract extension talks with the team. The Cowboys beat reporter said:

"I asked if he is disappointed that he doesn’t have a new contract from the Cowboys. He said 'No' and started to explain but a staff member said the interview would only include questions about the event."

Parsons, his entourage, and the Cowboys are seemingly keen on keeping details of their negotiations under wraps.

Micah Parsons contract extension: LB and Cowboys yet to talk terms

Micah Parsons' calm approach to questions about his future prompted some to presume that the linebacker and the Cowboys' front office have been negotiating in secrecy. However, that reportedly isn't the case. According to NFL insider Jane Slater, the two sides are nowhere close to reaching an agreement on an extension. She reported:

"While there is chatter on Twitter about Micah Parsons and a contract extension being finalized, I checked. Not only is it NOT done but what would be characterized as meaningful talks haven’t even begun yet per two sources informed."

In February, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Dallas had internally discussed the idea of trading Parsons rather than handing him a new deal that would make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league.

With the two sides making no progress in contract talks six weeks after his report, the possibility of the team parting ways with the linebacker continues to grow.

