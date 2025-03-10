Micah Parsons makes feelings known on demanding trade from Cowboys after Myles Garrett resets market with $40,000,000 contract

After the Cleveland Browns extended defensive end Myles Garrett to $40 million per season, all eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons to see if he gets a contract extension this offseason. Parsons is in his fifth-year option, but getting him signed long-term seemingly is a priority for the Cowboys.

Ad

On The Zach Gelb Show, Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons made it clear that he isn't looking to reset the market with his upcoming contract extension. He also said he won't be demanding a trade to get the contract extension he's seeking.

"No, I don't plan on following suit. As long as, you know, I get a deal done, I think I'll be pretty happy."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It could just be a red herring and instead be Micah Parsons knowing how it would look to come out and say that he wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Micah Parsons is a two-time All Pro and has 52.5 sacks, 112 quarterback hits, nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his 63 games in four years in the NFL. Last season was the first time he missed games, as he only appeared in 13 games. It will be interesting to see what type of contract extension he agrees.

Ad

What will the Dallas Cowboys do in free agency this season?

The Dallas Cowboys, after missing the playoffs, could free up more than $50 million in cap space by restructuring quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's contracts, potentially preparing for a Micah Parsons extension.

The Cowboys haven't been big players in the free agency market for years. They have been linked to trading for wide receiver Cooper Kupp, as they need a wide receiver to pair with Lamb.

Don't expect a massive free agency period, as owner Jerry Jones would rather build through the NFL draft. Expect marginal signings to bolster the roster but no earth-shattering signings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.