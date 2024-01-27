Micah Parsons’ mom comes out fighting, pens fiery rant against accusations of selfish play against Cowboys LB

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys came up short in the postseason for the third straight year. They were poised to make a deep playoff run as the National Football Conference’s second seed this season. However, the Green Bay Packers ended their campaign with a dominant Wild Card Round win.

Therefore, it’s back to the drawing board for Parsons and the Cowboys, a team that might lose defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to an NFL head coaching opening elsewhere. But as the Cowboys looked forward to another season, allegations about Parsons’ selfishness came out.

The All-Pro edge rusher’s mother, Sherese Parsons, defended his son by posting a lengthy and fiery response on Law Nation Sports’ Facebook page.

She replied to a video wherein former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley said:

"Micah Parsons, to me, this is just me, is probably the most selfish player on this football team. One of the reasons why Micah Parsons does not want to play linebacker, it's too much of a responsibility."

Holley went on to say that Parsons didn’t know where to look when he dropped back in coverage. He even compared the three-time Pro Bowler to Fred Warner. Here’s the full video of Holley’s take on the former Penn State standout.

Sherese Parsons shared her response in the comments. Micah Parsons' mother mentioned how her son helped other players on the sidelines. She also noted his tendency to return to the field even when physically injured.

As tweeted by his brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., their mother closed her statement with:

“So, Jesse, before you talk badly about someone, sit down with them and ask those questions before you assume.”

Holley played for the Cowboys from 2009 to 2011, tallying seven receptions for 169 yards.

Micah Parsons was a non-factor in postseason

Micah Parsons wasn’t a factor during their Wild Card encounter with Green Bay, finishing with zero sacks and two tackles. Parsons has one sack and eight solo tackles in four playoff games, a subpar stat line for a player who has dominated the regular season.

Parsons was included in the All-Pro second team after tallying a career-high 14 sacks with 64 tackles, two passes defended, and one deflection.

He maintains his streak of double-digit sacks in a season, starting with his franchise rookie sack record of 13. Micah Parsons finished with 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown last season.