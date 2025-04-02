Micah Parsons' mom gets blunt on relationship with David Mulugheta amid Jerry Jones disrespecting Cowboys LB's agent 

Micah Parsons has seen his peers Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett secure historic contracts that have made them the top two highest-paid defenders in the NFL. But the latest development is not helping his case.

During the annual owners meetings, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed to deliberately forget the name of the All-Pro/Pro Bowl pass rusher's agent, David Mulugheta. That sparked an angry defense from the player, but his mother, Sherese had a somewhat different notion when asked by Law Nation Sports (from 15:23 in the video below):

"Not that often (do we talk). Every once in a while. Not to me [he hasn't pushed the contract]."

According to reports, Parsons wants to become not just the highest-paid defensive player in the league, but its highest-paid non-quarterback as well. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase currently holds the distinction at $40.25 million annually.

Projected trade sends Micah Parsons to Patriots

Should a Micah Parsons extension fail to manifest, the Cowboys will face the very real prospect of having to keep a clearly unhappy player on their roster. But KD Drummond, a team writer for USA Today, has a very plausible trade proposal in his mock draft.

He envisions Jerry Jones sending the pass rusher to the New England Patriots for this year's fourth overall pick, a second-rounder (no. 38), a fifth-rounder (no. 144), a 2026 first-rounder, and a 2027 third-rounder. Foxboro then gives him $205 million over four years - easily the biggest for a non-QB - to form a devastating duo with Harold Landry for Mike Vrabel.

Then, with the fourth overall pick that they just received, the Cowboys draft another Penn State pass rusher in Abdul Carter - assuming that the first three of the board are Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter. Their self-owned 12th overall pick becomes safety Malaki Starks:

"If Dallas doesn't resolve their nickel corner role with a high-pedigree player in free agency, Starks can start there as a rookie, no problem. If they have a NCB, he can replace Donovan Wilson or Malik Hooker, neither of which is a perfect fit in a split-safety system."

Nos. 38 and 144 overall are then traded to the Denver Broncos for No. 51, which in turn becomes Miami (FL) tight end Elijah Arroyo; and No. 85, which is traded alongside Nos. 86 and 174 for Nos. 58 and 166, which respectively become Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson and South Carolina DT Tonka Hemingway.

