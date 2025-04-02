Micah Parsons' mom makes her feelings known on DeMarcus Lawrence's beef with Cowboys LB

Micah Parsons' mom, Sherese Parsons, came to her son's defense in his social media spat with former Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.

On Tuesday's edition of the Law Nations Sports podcast, Jazz Monet, a beat reporter covering the Dallas Cowboys, asked whether she was aware of the back-and-forth between Parsons and Lawrence. Sherese made it clear she was aware.

“I see everything,” Sherese said.

She added that the people who criticized Parsons for that exchange just turned his comments into negativity.

Sherese said,

"I just be laughing because it's funny how people can criticize somebody and don't even know them, or even know their attention to what their comments are, his comments could be coming from a good place, but people turn it into negativity a lot." [6:06]

Micah Parsons took offense at DeMarcus Lawrence's comments after leaving the Dallas Cowboys and joining the Seattle Seahawks. Lawrence said he had to leave the Cowboys to win a Super Bowl, and Parsons did not like that.

"This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s**t," Parsons replied.

It then devolved into a back-and-forth. Lawrence called out Parsons for spending his time on social media. Parsons disagreed with that assessment as well. In an interview with Clarence Hill of All City DLLS last week, he said:

"Everyone has their selection of how they want to deal with things. Some people drink. Some people smoke. I like to tweet. I like to be active and know about ball. I like to know what everyone else is doing. And that's just me. I don't drink. I don't smoke. What I care about is the effort you give me on the football field, and that's something you can't question.”

Parsons and Lawrence played together for four seasons after Parsons was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. The duo combined for 19.5 sacks in 2022.

Micah Parsons to adopt a leadership role in the Cowboys next season

The Cowboys lost two of their longest-tenured players, DeMarcus Lawrence and Zack Martin. The departure of the two players, both drafted in the 2014 draft, has left a leadership void in the team, and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer has called on Micah Parsons to step into the role.

“This is an opportunity for Micah, especially, with some of the guys that we lost as leadership for Micah to step up.”

Schottenheimer told reporters he had spoken to Parsons and was excited about the opportunity to have more leadership responsibility.

