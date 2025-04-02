Micah Parsons' mom weighs in on Cowboys' 2025 season after talk with Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons has a close relationship with his mother, and it appears his mother is actively involved in his career as well. Sherese Parsons appeared on Tuesday's Law Nation Sports podcast and went into some interesting details about her son's career.

Sherese said,

“I'm excited about it. I talked to Schottenheimer and Matt Eberflus, they talk a good game. So hopefully whatever things that they looking forward to coming to fruition.” [14:14]

It is rare that parents of players have a line of communication with the coaching staff, but maybe the Cowboys made an exception for their defensive star that they hope to retain on a long-term basis.

Sherese has been ever-present at Dallas Cowboys games. She has also defended her son against some of the public criticism. One of Parsons' most common criticisms is his online presence.

Parsons hosts "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast. Some people question his dedication to the sport if he spends time producing podcast episodes. However, Sherese explained what goes on behind the scenes in the same interview.

"Let me tell you," Sherese said (7:00). "The podcast, don't affect nothing that he does. Trust me, he don't really have to do a lot with the podcast. Only thing he gotta do is go on and talk. Bleacher Report comes and sets everything up."

Defending her son is not new for Sherese. She went after former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley last year after he criticized Micah's performance in the 2023 playoffs. She has also made several media interviews to talk about Parsons and his role with the Cowboys.

Update on Micah Parsons’ contract extension

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys are still working on the contract extension this offseason. It appears that the two sides are not close, and Parsons is now insisting the Cowboys negotiate all the details of the new contract with his agent, David Mulugheta.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was negotiating the contract with Parsons directly and bypassed Mulugheta. Jones also had disparaging comments to make about the agent, saying he "doesn’t even know his name."

It led to Parsons replying on X that no deal would be done without his agent involved.

It appears we have not seen the end of the Micah Parsons contract saga, and it could drag into the regular season.

