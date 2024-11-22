Micah Parsons, Odell Beckham Jr and more heap praises as Myles Garrett gets 3 sacks in first half vs Steelers

Myles Garrett has been one of the most dominant pass-rushers since he went to the Cleveland Browns first overall out of Texas A&M. His combination of size and speed can terrify many offensive linemen, allowing him to catch quarterbacks unaware and sack them to damage or even outright kill drives.

And he proved it again in the first half of Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, sacking Russell Wilson thrice. That performance drew praise from multiple players/personalities, including fellow pass rusher Micah Parsons and wide receiver and former teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

Garrett now has double-digit sacks - his seventh consecutive season with that many and currently the only active player with a streak that long.

Myles Garrett discusses TJ Watt rivalry

The Myles Garrett-TJ Watt rivalry is one of the most compelling in recent NFL memory - both monstrously dominant pass-rushers with a knack for destroying opposing drives by sacking the quarterback, each with multiple Pro Bowls and a Defensive Player of the Year award to their name.

The Browns star discussed the comparison when speaking to the press before tonight's game, saying:

"Two of the very best in the same division, play each other twice a year. Fans hate each other. That kind of stuff gets you excited. I know we both feel it and get a little bit juiced up for the matchup."

He also discussed the highly-publicized DPOY "snub" from last season:

"I've never complained about the trophy not being in my house and vice versa. You shouldn't be feeling two ways about it, so nobody's gonna play the game... It's up for grabs this year, and we'll see the best man win."

Garrett also revealed that he and Watt had not spoken since the debacle, promising to get an apology out of his peer.

Meanwhile, one of the Steeler's teammates has chosen his side in the rivalry. Speaking on "The Sick Podcast – Steelers Crazy!" safety DeShon Elliott said:

“If you want to go all around best player, it’s TJ Watt. He does everything … That guy has the clutch gene.”

After the Steelers, the Browns next face the Denver Broncos on December 2.

