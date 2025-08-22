Micah Parsons Packers Trade Rumors: Jordan Love reveals recruiting disgruntled Cowboys star to Green Bay as contract drama takes new turn

The Micah Parsons trade drama is getting out of bounds with each passing day. The star linebacker will be entering 2025 with a fifth-year tag unless Jerry Jones reaches an agreement and hands him a dream deal before the season. In fact, the drama has reached an extent that experts believe NFL teams would be looking for a trade if the Cowboys decide to let go of their defensive star.Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love is all in for the move and would want to make it happen since both players share the same agent, David Mulugheta. The 26-year-old QB was speaking to Kay Adams on her show on Thursday, where he shared his thoughts on a potential trade.Even though this is just a hypothetical situation, Love mentioned that he would enjoy having an asset like Micah Parsons on his team. With a smile on his face, Love said, “..that would.” Meaning he is open for all the options. The Packers QB also shared his thoughts on the viral Jerry Jones reaction from the recent Netflix documentary on the Cowboys.It had a clip from the Cowboys' 2023 season playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers. Jones was seen tagging it as the worst ever loss in the history of the Cowboys' NFL legacy. Love mentioned that the Packers had a great game that day and they were able to execute all their strategies on the field.Jerry Jones takes a dig at Micah Parsons’ agentAmid stalled contract negotiations, Jones reportedly took a jab at Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta on Friday. While speaking to Hall of Famer Michael Irvin on his podcast, Jones spilled more about the private negotiation he had with the linebacker.He claimed Mulugheta was pissed that he was not involved. And when the Cowboys sent him the contract, he lashed out at Jones.&quot;When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass,” Jones said.The Cowboys owner doubled down on his accusations and blamed the agents for sabotaging great deals and said they only care about their percentage. It was never about the player's benefit but filling their pockets. Since Jones called all trade rumors around Parsons “BS” expect a lucrative deal announcement for the star linebacker soon.