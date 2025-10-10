Micah Parsons playfully calls daughter Milania a “monster” as Packers star shares adorable snap on IG [PHOTO]

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:53 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons shared a photo of his young daughter.- Source: Getty

Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons recently shared a rare photo of his daughter, Milania. The 26-year-old is father of two children a son and a daughter, and tends to not share photos of his children on social media.

On Thursday evening, he shared a photo on his Instagram Story of his young daughter, Milania. He said the photo described her personality perfectly by the expression on her face.

"This picture describes this monster perfectly," Parsons captioned the Instagram Story.
Micah Parsons&#039; shared a photo of daughter Milania. (Photo via Miach Parsons&#039; Instagram Story)
Micah Parsons' shared a photo of daughter Milania. (Photo via Miach Parsons' Instagram Story)

Micah Parsons is also a father to seven-year-old son, Malcolm, whom he welcomed in 2018. The former Penn State standout said that his young son Malcolm was the reason he decided to use the COVID-19 opt-out foregoing his final season with the Nittany Lions. Parsons felt that in order to keep his son healthy it was the best option not to play.

Micah Parsons took a jab at Eagles' excessive use of 'tush push'

Micah Parsons may no longer play in the NFC East, but he appears to still have a disdain for the Philadelphia Eagles style of play. On Thursday night, the Eagles faced the New York Giants in a primetime matchup at MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles ran their infamous tush push play four consecutive times against the New York Giants. Parsons took to X to share his thoughts on the play.

"This is not football!" Parsons wrote on X.
The tush push didn't come in clutch for the Eagles on Thursday though as they were defeated by the New York Giants 34-17. It was the second consecutive loss for the Eagles in just five after losing their first game of the season to the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Parsons, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft was traded to the Green Bay Packers at the end of August. The defensive end was eager to sign a contract extension with the Cowboys but was unable to come to an agreement.

Upon being traded to the Packers, he signed a four-year contract extension worth $188 million, making him the highest paid non-quarterback player in the league.

