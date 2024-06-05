Micah Parsons plays “Aaron Donald” card while explaining his absence from OTAs

Aaron Donald is no longer in the NFL, but that hasn't stopped Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys rusher, from using his name. In a clip provided by "Pro Football Talk," Parsons told reporters that if Donald could skip training and win Defensive Player of the Year, he could miss practice at this time of year with no drawbacks.

"There was a time where Aaron Donald didn't even go to camp, and he won Defense Player of the Year," Parsons said. "Like, are we forgetting these times? You're talking about the best defensive player and he wasn't even in camp. And we're in mini camp, right, a voluntary one at that." [00:01:37] [28.4] clip via PFT.

Parsons has been challenged to grow into a leadership role with the team by some analysts. However, he has chosen to skip practice in June.

Micah Parsons' absence lands during Cowboys' star-wide contract negotiation

Parsons is the third major source of the avalanche of financial problems placed at Jerry Jones' doorstep. Jones faces contract negotiations with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb this offseason. Lamb has already missed practice for business reasons.

Some fans and analysts have connected Parsons' absence at OTAs to his contract situation. Whether intentional or not, the move runs the risk of placing pressure on Jones as a reminder of what the team could be like without him.

According to Spotrac, Jones technically has until the end of the 2025 season to sign the pass rusher to a new deal. However, if he waits much longer, he runs the risk of offending the linebacker, which may only drive up the price. Even if that doesn't happen, there is a chance that it could affect Parsons' commitment to the grueling workload over the next two seasons.

For a win-now franchise like the Dallas Cowboys, any problems with incentivization could lead to Super Bowl-caliber teams turning into fringe playoff teams.

Micah Parsons is coming off the most productive season of his career in the sack statistical category. He also has only trended up throughout his career. Starting with 13 sacks in his rookie season and now up to 14, most agree Parsons has been nothing but consistent.

Will his consistency lead to a massive payoff with Jerry Jones?

