Micah Parsons’ pull-up workout gets 2-word approval from Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett seems pretty impressed with the workout of Micah Parsons. During his NFL offseason, Garrett showed a rare glimpse of a fellow NFL player's workout session on his Instagram account.

On Monday, he shared a picture on his Instagram account of Micah Parsons doing pull-ups. The Browns DE lauded praise to Parsons in the caption of the post. He wrote:

"Good work"

Micah Parsons’ pull-up workout gets 2-word vote of approval from Cowboys WR Myles Garrett/@flash_garrett

Micah Parsons, who was the round one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has cemented his name in the NFL world. However, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is looking forward to his contract extension with the Cowboys, and this week, Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones reflected on the negotiation deal. In a conversation with The Athletic's Jon Machota, Jones said (via The Sporting News):

"It's never easy to comment on them because you really don't know where you are until both sides are ready to go. But obviously our goal is to, and we have visited at times with Micah, and our goal is to get him here. And I think Micah wants to be a Cowboy, and we want him to be a Cowboy long term."

Micah Parsons has been playing with the Cowboys since 2021 and currently has his eyes on the contract extension situation. Meanwhile, away from the field, he is also preparing to host the NFL schedule release.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons to host NFL Schedule release

Micah Parsons will join the other NFL stars to host "America’s Team: Countdown to Schedule Release" on May 14. It will be available on YouTube at 1 PM CT. He will be joined by fellow teammates, including CeeDee Lamb, Osa Odighizuwa, and Tyler Smith.

Parsons shared his excitement for the podcast show by sharing a story on his Instagram with the caption:

"Follow now for schedule release!"

Cowboys' Micah Parsons to host NFL Schedule 2025/@_micahparsons11

In 2024, Micah Parsons enjoyed a memorable time playing for Dallas. The DE made a total of 30 tackles and assisted in 13 last season, although that was the least in the last four seasons with the team.

In his rookie year, back in 2021, he had 64 solo tackles and then 42 in 2022. That came down to 36 in 2023. So far in his career with the team, he has a total of 172 tackles and assisted in 84.

