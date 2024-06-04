  • NFL
  • Micah Parsons pushes Cowboys to breach $36,000,000 barrier for CeeDee Lamb contract extension

Micah Parsons pushes Cowboys to breach $36,000,000 barrier for CeeDee Lamb contract extension

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 04, 2024 20:52 GMT
Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons pushes Cowboys to breach $36,000,000 barrier for CeeDee Lamb contract extension

Micah Parsons believes that Cowboys teammate CeeDee Lamb is the best wide receiver in the league and should be accordingly compensated. All eyes are now focused on the kind of contract that the Dallas wide receiver will sign after Justin Jefferson reset the wide receiver market with his new contract. The Vikings star netted a four-year, $140 million deal, which equates to $35 million per year on average.

Micah Parsons believes that CeeDee Lamb is better than every other wide receiver in the league and should therefore get more than that amount. He has suggested that the Cowboys give their wide receiver a contract worth at least $36 million in average annual value. The defensive stalwart is reported to have said:

“If I’m his agent, CeeDee is getting $36 (million per year).”
also-read-trending Trending

Is Micah Parsons doing a fair analysis of CeeDee Lamb's talent or is his Cobwoys loyalty getting in the way?

Claiming that CeeDee Lamb is the best wide receiver in the NFL is quite a statement from Micah Parsons. But whether he is better than Justin Jefferson is debatable. The two entered the league in the same year, and the Vikings star is ahead in most metrics.

Jefferson has 5,899 receiving yards in 60 games and 392 attempts, averaging 98.3 yards per game and 15 yards per catch. Lamb comes in at 5,145 yards in 66 games and 395 targets, which equates to 78 yards per game and 13 yards per catch. Therefore, the Dallas star, as good as he is, is two yards per catch less than his Vikings counterpart. The Cowboys receiver also trails the Vikings wideout by more than 20 receiving yards per game in terms of production.

Therefore, the claim that CeeDee Lamb is the best player in his position in the league is debatable. Hence. the Cowboys will likely ignore what Micah Parsons is saying about his teammate and give him a deal that pays him less than Justin Jefferson. But the wide receiver is still poised to receive a contract that nets him more than $30 million and is expected to be closer to $32 million annually on average.

One does have to applaud Micah Parsons' magnanimity, though, given that he will be on the lookout for a new contract too. Given that the NFL has a salary cap, if Dallas were to honor his statements about CeeDee Lamb, they might have to give him a deal below the market value to accommodate them both in the future.

