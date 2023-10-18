Micah Parsons was effusive in his praise of the Philadelphia Eagles adding Julio Jones to their team today. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is expected to bring impressive depth to their roster once he is up to speed.

When the question was posed to the Dallas Cowboys pass rusher on his podcast, the only question he had was where Jones was going to play. He agreed that the wide receiver is a Future Hall-of-Famer but contended that the Eagles are already loaded up in the wide receiver spots.

Parsons said:

"Julio Jones, obviously a great player. Future Hall-of-Fame player. But they're so loaded already. It's like where do you put him? Who do you start them over? Is he a rotational guy?"

Micah Parsons namechecks other star receivers with the Eagles who might play ahead of Julio Jones

Micah Parsons made a strong case that the Eagles already have two solid starting receivers. He namechecked A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who form one of the best tandems in football at the moment. But he also conceded that maybe the former Atlanta Falcons star could be the third receiver on the team.

He added:

"Because A.J. Brown has been amazing this year. DeVonta Smith's been amazing this year. Do you just make them your number three? Because it's been a little questionable right there."

The Dallas defensive star added that if indeed that is the case where Jones is the third receiver, it makes the Philadelphia Eagles a scary prospect. Given they are divisional rivals with the Cowboys, it might not go down too well with his own fanbase.

Parsons continued:

"If you have Julio Jones as a number three receiver, you're in the right place. I mean, that's, I mean, that's amazing."

Why have the Philadelphia Eagles chosen Julio Jones?

The Philadelphia Eagles have been on the lookout for a wide receiver ever since they put Quez Watkins on the injured reserve. They tried out Marquez Callaway and Dezmon Patmon but finally settled on the wide receiver who was last with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ever since leaving the Falcons, Julio Jones has not been the force of the yore and he will likely either be in rotation or play as the third receiver as Micah Parsons noted. He has been with the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in consecutive seasons, without setting the world alight at either place as he used to. Maybe it is in Philadelphia where his fortunes will return.