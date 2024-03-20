Micah Parsons raises major complaint after CeeDee Lamb misses out on Netflix's Receiver series

Micah Parsons has seen the cast of Netflix's latest football show and he has a gripe about it.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced Receiver, an eight-episode docuseries jointly produced by NFL Films, Payton Manning's Omaha Productions, and Patrick Mahomes' 2PM Productions, that will focus on five pass-catchers as they progress through the 2023-24 season.

Set to release sometime in the summer of 2024, it will focus on wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, and tight end George Kittle. However, there will be no CeeDee Lamb, which his linebacker teammate Parsons took offense at.

"Where Cee Dee Lamb?" Parsons wrote.

Micah Parsons reacts to Leighton Vander Esch's retirement

That is not the only major social media post from Micah Parsons, however. On Monday, fellow linebacker Leighton Vander Esch announced his retirement due to neck injuries after being released from his contract.

The two shared the field from 2021-23, during which they made two postseasons and started three games. Taking to his X account on Monday, Parsons expressed his gratitude:

Over six seasons, Vander Esch had 469 tackles (296 solo), 3.5 sacks, 13 pass deflections, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. In the playoffs, he had 47 tackles (20 solo) and two pass deflections, and made the Divisional Round twice.

How Cowboys have been reconstituting linebacking corps with Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys shocked NFL fans during the first days of 2024 free agency by doing nothing of note, which Parsons will not be happy with as he seeks his first Super Bowl ring.

Their biggest need was at running back, with a bevy of marquee options available to them: Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and even their very own Tony Pollard; but all of them went elsewhere, leaving them with no viable path but to extend 2020 undrafted free agent Rico Dowdle and then draft a rookie.

The defense is no better. Starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins has left for the Seattle Seahawks, joining now-Washington defensive ends Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. out of Arlington, while the Las Vegas Raiders are the new favorites to land Stephon Gilmore.

Linebacker, however, has been rebounding somewhat. Perhaps anticipating Vander Esch's retirement, the Cowboys snapped up former Minnesota Viking and Los Angeles Charger Eric Kendricks. They are also hoping for a productive return from DeMarvion Overshown, who tore his ACL as a rookie.