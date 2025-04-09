Micah Parsons reacts to his bald photo creation after Cowboys star's claim of changing hairstyle

Micah Parsons is in good spirits this offseason. The Dallas Cowboys superstar tweeted that he's thinking of playing in the upcoming season with a bald haircut.

The statement elicited a ton of reactions, and one fan created a photoshopped image of Parsons donning the bald cut. He wore a checkered shirt and said, "What you got on my $40 million, homie?”

The post received a lot of likes and comments. One of those comments was from Parsons.

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 nahhhh," Parsons tweeted on Wednesday.

The perennial All-Pro defensive end found the post hilarious, but it's anyone's guess whether he'll play have a bald look in 2025.

Micah Parsons is expecting a new contract from the Cowboys

Micah Parsons is likely looking forward to a bumper new contract ahead of the upcoming season. The Penn State Nittany Lions product is fresh off his fourth season and eligible for a renewal of his rookie deal.

Parsons is reportedly looking at a deal that will pay him at least $40 million per year. If he gets it, he'll tie Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett for the highest non-quarterback contract in NFL history.

Parsons is one of the most important players for the Dallas Cowboys, and he's excelled since joining the team in 2021. He is a sack machine and has recorded 12.0 or more in all four seasons of his professional football career.

The Cowboys need to keep Parsons on their team and happy, as they're fresh off arguably their worst season in the past half-decade. For the first time since the 2020 campaign, Dallas failed to make the postseason.

Parsons has been vocal about his desire for a new contract and it's been reported that Jerry Jones is hard at work to get the deal sorted. Cowboys fans may expect some news before the 2025 NFL draft.

