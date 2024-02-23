Micah Parsons reacts to massive $30,000,000 NFL salary cap raise for Dallas Cowboys ahead of contract extension 

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is expected to sign a contract extension in the near future. The 12th overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft has been a Defensive Player of the Year candidate every season and is tipped to become an all-time great.

With the NFL increasing its salary cap by $30 million to a total of $255.5 million, Parsons expressed his happiness with a post on social media.

The increase in the salary cap will help the Cowboys as they have to offer contract extensions to not only Parsons but also to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Parsons is expected to get paid more than Nick Bosa, who last year signed a five-year $170 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers. As a result, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys now have some help to construct the roster even after paying top money to all of their star players.

The Cowboys are coming off an embarrassing 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wildcard Round, and they need to make smart decisions to contend next season.

Micah Parsons needs to win D-POY next season

As mentioned above, Micah Parsons has been a D-POY candidate in all of his three seasons in the NFL. In 17 games last season, he had 36 solo tackles, 28 assists, 14.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery. Despite that, he finished behind Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt in the race to win the award.

Parsons didn't play well against the Packers in the playoffs, and there is a lot of pressure on him to deliver next season. The Cowboys star, who is expected to sign the largest contract for a defensive player in NFL history, must set a good example for the team.

Winning the D-POY award next season will set a good precedent for Parsons, as many will question whether the Cowboys made the right decision in offering him a contract worth nearly $200 million.