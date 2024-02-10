Micah Parsons refutes T.J. Watt getting snubbed for D-POY, claims Myles Garrett’s ‘presence is way more dominant’

Micah Parsons have come out in defense of Myles Garrett winning the Defensive Player of the Year over T.J. Watt by pointing to the Cleveland Browns star's presence on the field being more dominant. There has been a healthy debate on whether the Pittsburgh Steelers player should have won the award given his statistics for the regular season.

T.J. Watt led the league with 19 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries compared to Myles Garrett's 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and a single fumble recovery. But Micah Parsons believes the right decision was made as he said,

“The film does not lie. [Myles Garrett’s] presence is way more dominant than T.J. Watt’s"

He has since refused to back down from that stance and provided the statistics he believes show that the Browns defender is more of a menace for offenses than his counterpart from Pittsburgh. Micah Parsons pointed that the Cleveland star gets double teamed more often and that is why his numbers might be lower. He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"Pass rush win rate abd doubled team percentages gets cleared !!! Like get tf outta here understand football continue to be a fan!! That’s why you do not vote!!"

T.J. Watt takes D-POY snub personally even as Micah Parsons defends Myles Garrett

T.J. Watt responded in real time when Myles Garrett was awarded the Defensive Player of the Year gong, writing,

"Nothing I’m not used to."

This is bad news for opposition offenses since the Pittsburgh defender playing with a chip on his shoulder is a scary proposition. But the league leader in sacks this season has already set his eyes on collective success with the Steelers, especially in the playoffs, saying before this season started,

"I'm not about the individual goals anymore. I've set myself up nice where I've been having a good career but it doesn't matter if you're not winning games when they matter most. I think that's objective No. 1, for sure."

It did not quite work out that way for him or the team as they were bundled out in the Wild Card Round by the Buffalo Bills. Their offense has struggled to build on the defensive platform provided by the players on the other side of the ball. At least in that regard T.J. Watt is in the same boat as Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett. All of them have stellar NFL-grade caliber but their counterparts on offense have failed to make the most of their talent.