“My mouth is closed” - Micah Parsons remains tight-lipped as Jerry Jones stalls Cowboys LB's contract extension amid trade request

Coming off requesting a trade out of the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons is tired of the chatter about the monstrous contract extension that Jerry Jones has been withholding from him.During Wednesday's practice, the multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowl edge rusher told reporters:&quot;My mouth is closed.&quot;Jon Machota @jonmachotaLINKMicah Parsons had no comment for reporters after practice: “My mouth is closed.”Meanwhile, Jones insisted that his negotiations with Parsons were not bound to anything - not even deadlines:&quot;Really, nothing... And we might, or we might not talk. And the rest of that gets into what we do every day... You don't have deadlines when you're playing under a contract.&quot;Insider Adam Schefter had given a sombering update on negotiations on Monday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show - a regression from where both parties stood in March and April, at around the time of the build to the Draft:&quot;Micah feels like he never saw a contract, never agreed to anything. His agent never signed off on anything. And so there are a whole lot of issues there... He's watching his draft class all get paid. Not only is he not getting paid, his own team is not even talking to him. So again, this is a situation that's gone in the opposite direction.&quot;Stephen A. Smith warns Cowboys not to lose Micah Parsons to divisional rivalTeams around the league will surely covet Micah Parsons and his pass-rushing skills should the Cowboys let him become available, but there is a particular one that may stoke fear: the Philadelphia Eagles.The defending Super Bowl champions have arguably the deepest roster in the league, stacked with All-Pros/Pro Bowlers in nearly every department. And Stephen A. Smith does not want that roster to get better if it comes at a divisional rival's expense. He said on Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take (from 03:46 in the video below):&quot;Where is he going to go if he forces his way out and you all can't reach some kind of accord? ...Listen, I know you don't want him to, and I know that you'll do everything you can to prevent it from happening. Don't let that brother get in an Eagles uniform. He's from Pennsylvania.&quot;Both teams will first meet on September 4 to open the season. Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.