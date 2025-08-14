  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “My mouth is closed” - Micah Parsons remains tight-lipped as Jerry Jones stalls Cowboys LB's contract extension amid trade request

“My mouth is closed” - Micah Parsons remains tight-lipped as Jerry Jones stalls Cowboys LB's contract extension amid trade request

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 14, 2025 02:40 GMT
Joerry Jones is still delaying Micah Parsons
Joerry Jones is still delaying Micah Parsons' monstrous contract extension - via Getty/CMS

Coming off requesting a trade out of the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons is tired of the chatter about the monstrous contract extension that Jerry Jones has been withholding from him.

Ad

During Wednesday's practice, the multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowl edge rusher told reporters:

"My mouth is closed."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Meanwhile, Jones insisted that his negotiations with Parsons were not bound to anything - not even deadlines:

"Really, nothing... And we might, or we might not talk. And the rest of that gets into what we do every day... You don't have deadlines when you're playing under a contract."
Ad

Insider Adam Schefter had given a sombering update on negotiations on Monday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show - a regression from where both parties stood in March and April, at around the time of the build to the Draft:

"Micah feels like he never saw a contract, never agreed to anything. His agent never signed off on anything. And so there are a whole lot of issues there... He's watching his draft class all get paid. Not only is he not getting paid, his own team is not even talking to him. So again, this is a situation that's gone in the opposite direction."
Ad

Stephen A. Smith warns Cowboys not to lose Micah Parsons to divisional rival

Teams around the league will surely covet Micah Parsons and his pass-rushing skills should the Cowboys let him become available, but there is a particular one that may stoke fear: the Philadelphia Eagles.

The defending Super Bowl champions have arguably the deepest roster in the league, stacked with All-Pros/Pro Bowlers in nearly every department. And Stephen A. Smith does not want that roster to get better if it comes at a divisional rival's expense. He said on Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take (from 03:46 in the video below):

Ad
"Where is he going to go if he forces his way out and you all can't reach some kind of accord? ...Listen, I know you don't want him to, and I know that you'll do everything you can to prevent it from happening. Don't let that brother get in an Eagles uniform. He's from Pennsylvania."
Ad
youtube-cover

Both teams will first meet on September 4 to open the season. Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications