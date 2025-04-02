Micah Parsons's mom gets 100% real on if podcasting distracts Cowboys LB amid criticism around his "off-field adventures" 

Micah Parsons's mother, Sherese Parsons has opened up on the linebacker's life away from the gridiron. The Dallas Cowboys star began The Edge podcast in 2023 and has taken some criticism from fans for this, but Sherese has outlined that Micah's off-field adventures do not distract him from his main job in the NFL.

During an appearance on the Law Nation Sports podcast that was released on Tuesday, Momma Parsons hit back at some of those who urged the Cowboys player to turn his attention away from podcasting.

"Let me tell you," Sherese Parsons said (7:00). "The podcast, don't affect nothing that he does. Trust me, he don't really have to do a lot with the podcast. Only thing he gotta do is go on and talk. Bleacher Report comes and sets everything up."

A few weeks ago, Parsons was slammed by his former Cowboys teammate, DeMarcus Lawrence, for spending time tweeting and being on social media rather than on winning. Last week, Parsons hit back at Lawrence's claim during an interview with Clarence Hill of All City DLLS.

"I think it's ridiculous," Parsons said. "You watch the tape. There's no question I'm locked in. I'm giving my actual best effort out there on the field, which I think, that's all that matters. I have an obligation to be the leader of my family, to take care of my family, and that's to provide for them. I keep the main thing, the main thing. But I like off-field adventures, too."

Lawrence played four seasons with Parsons in Dallas, before signing for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason

Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys agree on "most issues" related to contract extension per Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Source: Getty

Micah Parsons is reportedly not too far away from agreeing to a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, team owner Jerry Jones confirmed on Tuesday. However, the finer details in the contract are yet to be worked out.

"Most of the issues, we are in agreement on. We discussed it all," Jones said Tuesday on the sidelines of the NFL's annual meeting. "But we obviously don't have an agreement relative to the new contract."

The Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons in the first round in 2021. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award that season and has also earned four Pro Bowl selections in his career. Parsons could have been a free agent after the 2025 season, but it appears that the Cowboys want to keep him at the franchise for the long haul.

