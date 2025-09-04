Micah Parsons seemingly throws shade at Cowboys amid All-Pro LB's questionable status before Packers vs. Lions Week 1 game

A day before the Packers’ Week 1 clash with the Detroit Lions, Micah Parsons' latest comments about Green Bay's locker room culture could ruffle feathers with the Dallas Cowboys.On Thursday, football insider Matt Schneidman of The Athletic shared Parsons’ remarks on X.&quot;I’ve never been in a locker room with guys like this,&quot; Parsons said. &quot;I came in Tuesday for treatment, and I saw almost every guy in the locker room. I said this is the first time I ever seen this, and that just shows how much these guys wanna be here. &quot;They say it’s 'cause there ain’t nothing else to do, but there’s other things you could do. … I think that’s important and when you’re around guys like that, it makes it exciting to come to work.”Parsons spent the first four years of his career with the Cowboys. Dallas sent Parsons to Green Bay on Aug. 28 in exchange for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks (2026 and 2027). Hours later, Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million extension.However, Parsons is dealing with a back injury and hasn’t played since last season. He missed all of preseason while rehabbing and negotiating his contract extension.The Packers are being careful with him, and while they hope Parsons will play Sunday, it is not guaranteed.Packers QB Jordan Love admits he was blindsided by Micah Parsons tradeJordan Love found out about the blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons the same way NFL fans did. Love said no one gave him a heads-up, even though he shares the same agent as Parsons.“David (Mulugheta) didn’t tell me,” Love said on Wednesday. &quot;Micah didn’t tell me, so nobody kept me in on the loop, so I was left out on that one.&quot;However, Love said while he was surprised at first, he expressed his excitement in having a like Parsons on the team:“I’m excited. It’s amazing, obviously. The flip side of that, it’s really tough losing a player like Kenny Clark.”Kenny Clark is on a three-year, $64 million deal he signed with the Packers in July 2024.In 2025, his salary will have just a $2.3 million cap hit for the Cowboys, helping Dallas save money this year. However, in 2026 and 2027, Clark's cap hit jumps to $21.5 million and $20 million, respectively. Those years have no guaranteed salary, so the Cowboys could let him go should they decide to do so.