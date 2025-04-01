Micah Parsons didn’t need a long caption to make his presence known. On Tuesday, his manager, Bryan Burney, posted a photo dump featuring the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive star alongside Jordan Love and Mookie Betts, among others. The caption was a mix of emojis and a nod to their travels.

“🇯🇵 🤠 🌵 🌴 🗽 March 🏃," Burney captioned.

Parsons added a one-word comment.

“Brother!” Parsons wrote.

Micah Parsons sends 1-word message as his manager shares photo dump feat. Jordan Love, Mookie Betts, and more (image credit: instagram/bryanburney13)

The post quickly gained traction, with fans dissecting the high-profile company Parsons keeps. From the NFL scene to MLB royalty, the collection of images showcased Parsons’ growing influence beyond football.

He's been hunting QBs since the Cowboys selected him 12th overall in 2021. As a rookie, he won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with 84 tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

In 2022, he had 13.5 sacks and recorded 14 in 2023, earning a Pro Bowl invite each year.

On April 24, 2024, Dallas picked up the fifth-year option on Parsons' contract.

Cowboys offer Micah Parsons record-breaking deal – but there’s a catch

Dallas has reportedly offered Micah Parsons a contract that would make him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history — but there’s a holdup. Per Clarence Hill of All City DLLS, while Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have agreed on the deal, his agent, David Mulugheta, hasn’t signed off. Without his approval, Parsons isn’t putting pen to paper.

The offer would top recent megadeals signed by Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett ($40M per year) and Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25M per year). However, here’s where it gets dicey: Dallas didn’t loop in Mulugheta during negotiations. The Cowboys and Parsons’ camp haven’t had contract talks since the NFL Scouting Combine.

Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones defended the team’s direct approach, pointing out that they’ve handled face-to-face contract talks with Tony Romo, Jason Witten, DeMarcus Lawrence and Zack Martin in the past.

"We talk to agents all the time," Jones said on Tuesday. "Dak (Prescott) was one of those guys who wanted us when it was business, to talk to his agent. We had Zack Martin. We've had Jason Witten. We've had Tony Romo. We've had DeMarcus Lawrence who like to come up and talk about their business and certainly we've got an open door policy when it comes to that, but we also have respect for our representatives as well. But Micah likes to talk about his business."

With Dallas picking up Parsons’ fifth-year option, the star defender is locked in for now.

