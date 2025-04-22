Cooper Flagg has officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, ending any speculation that he might return to Duke for another year. He announced on Monday via an Instagram video, expressing gratitude to his Duke teammates and fans.

In the video, he described his lone year with the Blue Devils as "probably the best year,” further emphasizing the lasting impact of the brotherhood he formed at Duke.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons showed his support for Flagg by commenting:

"Duke legend.”

Micah Parsons sends 2-word message as Cooper Flagg declares for 2025 NBA Draft, Instagram

Flagg's declaration for the draft came with numerous reactions from teammates and other notable figures. Duke teammate Khaman Maluach expressed his support, writing:

“Cooper Flagg my brotha.”

Khaman Maluach sends 4-word message as Cooper Flagg declares for 2025 NBA Draft, Instagram

Fellow teammate Kon Knueppel, who also declared for the draft, wrote:

“Let’s go brotha.”

Kon Knueppel sends 3-word message as Cooper Flagg declares for 2025 NBA Draft, Instagram

This is a big step in Cooper Flagg’s career. With Parsons continuing to cheer him on, his journey toward the NBA will have the backing of some prominent figures. Micah Parsons, selected 12th overall by Dallas in 2021, recorded 39 sacks, 193 tackles, and was named to three Pro Bowls in his first three seasons.

Micah Parsons responds to $100 million media deal rumors and talks career focus

Micah Parsons has responded to rumors about Shannon Sharpe’s potential $100 million media deal. Parsons, who is growing his brand with his podcast “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” shared his thoughts a couple of days ago. He said many former players wish they’d focused on media before retiring, which motivates him to do the same.

"You’ll be amazed about how many former players wish they got active in media before they retired, and that’s coming from legends of the game!" he said, via Front Office Sports. "Honestly motivates me to keep going!"

The 25-year-old is also up for a big contract extension. Sources say the Cowboys may offer him $200 million over five years. Parsons has 52.5 sacks and 256 tackles in his first four seasons, putting him on track for a Hall of Fame career.

Some critics say Parsons should focus only on football, but his media presence is becoming a key part of his career. With a successful podcast and possible media deals, he’s motivated to expand his reach beyond football.

