Micah Parsons sends 2-word message as ex-Cowboys LB Anthony Barr makes up mind to retire from NFL after sitting out entire 2024 season

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 05, 2025 17:33 GMT
Anthony Barr received well wishes from Micah Parsons. (Photos via Micah Parsons Instagram/Getty Images)
While Micah Parsons' status this season is unknown as he remains embattled in a contract and possible trade scenario with the Dallas Cowboys, he took time to send his well-wishes to his former Cowboys teammate, Anthony Barr.

After not playing in 2024, the linebacker announced his retirement on Monday. The edge rusher reshared Barr's retirement news on his own Instagram Story and congratulated him on a solid NFL career.

"Congrats king @anandhonybarr," Parsons wrote on his Instagram Story.
Anthony Barr was drafted ninth in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He spent all but one of his 10 seasons with the Vikings, playing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. He didn't play in 2024 and has now announced his retirement after 10 seasons and four Pro Bowl appearances.

Micah Parsons received support from teammate CeeDee Lamb

Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys on Friday after failing to negotiate a contract extension this offseason. The edge rusher is heading into his fifth season in the NFL. He was eager to sign a contract extension ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

On Friday, he formally requested a trade. Parsons also gave a rundown of the offseason and what led to his decision. Cowboys teammate and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb showed his support for Parsons' decision.

"Never fails dawg. Just pay the man, what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular," Lamb wrote.
Lamb is quite familiar with the situation, as he lived through it just last season. Lamb held out of voluntary workouts, mini camp and training camp until he signed a four-year contract extension worth $136 million.

Parsons is still at training camp with the Cowboys but hasn't been an active participant in daily practices.

