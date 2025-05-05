On Saturday, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reshared an adorable video of his two-year-old daughter Milana. In the video, Milana, wearing a pink skirt and white top, ran towards Parsons as he picked her up in his arms.

Ad

He added a message in Spanish, writing:

“Mi Princesa.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Micah Parsons sends 2-word message in Spanish for 2-year-old daughter Milana, Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Parsons also has a son named Malcolm, born in May 2018.

Ad

Trending

Parsons has shown before that family comes first. In 2020, he skipped his season at Penn State to protect Malcolm during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, he shared another photo of his daughter wearing a pink dress and eating a fruit. He captioned the post:

“Passenger princess.”

Micah Parsons sends 2-word message to his toddler daughter while embracing dad life (image credit: instagram/_micahparsons11)

Having joined the league in 2021 as the 12th overall pick, Parsons has been one of the league’s top defenders. In 2022, he had 13.5 sacks. He added 14 more in 2023. Last season, he recorded 12 sacks, 43 tackles and two forced fumbles. The Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option in April 2024.

Ad

Micah Parsons’ mom shuts down podcast critics as sack numbers speak for themselves

Micah Parsons’ weekly podcast, “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” sparked debate among some fans and analysts, questioning his focus on football.

Parsons’ mother, Sherese, addressed the criticism in a video clip. She explained that her son’s involvement is minimal beyond appearing and speaking.

“The podcast doesn’t affect anything he does,” she said, noting that Bleacher Report handles all the production.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite the outside noise, Parsons’ performance has remained consistent. He missed four games last season but still recorded 12 sacks. That tied him for fifth in the NFL and first in the NFC. The Cowboys star has also been the subject of contract extension discussions. He'll need a good season in 2025 to get the desired extension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"