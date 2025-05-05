  • home icon
Micah Parsons sends 2-word message in Spanish for 2-year-old daughter Milana

By Heena singh
Modified May 05, 2025 17:29 GMT
EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl - Arrivals - Source: Getty
EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl - Arrivals - Source: Getty

On Saturday, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reshared an adorable video of his two-year-old daughter Milana. In the video, Milana, wearing a pink skirt and white top, ran towards Parsons as he picked her up in his arms.

He added a message in Spanish, writing:

“Mi Princesa.”
Micah Parsons sends 2-word message in Spanish for 2-year-old daughter Milana, Instagram
Micah Parsons sends 2-word message in Spanish for 2-year-old daughter Milana, Instagram

Parsons also has a son named Malcolm, born in May 2018.

Parsons has shown before that family comes first. In 2020, he skipped his season at Penn State to protect Malcolm during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, he shared another photo of his daughter wearing a pink dress and eating a fruit. He captioned the post:

“Passenger princess.”
Micah Parsons sends 2-word message to his toddler daughter while embracing dad life (image credit: instagram/_micahparsons11)
Micah Parsons sends 2-word message to his toddler daughter while embracing dad life (image credit: instagram/_micahparsons11)

Having joined the league in 2021 as the 12th overall pick, Parsons has been one of the league’s top defenders. In 2022, he had 13.5 sacks. He added 14 more in 2023. Last season, he recorded 12 sacks, 43 tackles and two forced fumbles. The Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option in April 2024.

Micah Parsons’ mom shuts down podcast critics as sack numbers speak for themselves

Micah Parsons’ weekly podcast, “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” sparked debate among some fans and analysts, questioning his focus on football.

Parsons’ mother, Sherese, addressed the criticism in a video clip. She explained that her son’s involvement is minimal beyond appearing and speaking.

“The podcast doesn’t affect anything he does,” she said, noting that Bleacher Report handles all the production.
Despite the outside noise, Parsons’ performance has remained consistent. He missed four games last season but still recorded 12 sacks. That tied him for fifth in the NFL and first in the NFC. The Cowboys star has also been the subject of contract extension discussions. He'll need a good season in 2025 to get the desired extension.

