Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons offered a personal glimpse into fatherhood via his Instagram story on Wednesday. He shared a photo of his daughter Milana, wearing a pink dress and snacking on a fruit. Parsons added a two-word caption.

“Passenger princess,” Parsons wrote.

Micah Parsons sends 2-word message to his toddler daughter while embracing dad life (image credit: instagram/_micahparsons11)

The image marked a softer, off-field moment for Parsons, who became a father for the second time on Jan. 14, 2023. He had his first son, Malcolm, in May 2018. His commitment to fatherhood was evident in 2020, when he opted out of Penn State’s season, citing COVID-19 concerns and Malcolm’s health as a priority.

Drafted 12th overall in 2021, Parsons was shifted to defensive end (his high school position), after DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a foot injury in Week 2. That season, he posted 13 sacks, 84 tackles and three forced fumbles. His efforts earned him Pro Bowl, first-team All-Pro honors and a unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

He followed that up in 2022 with 13.5 sacks and six multi-sack games. He was again named first-team All-Pro and ranked ninth on the NFL Top 100 list. In 2023, he added 14 sacks and earned Pro Bowl honors. The Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option in April 2024 and he logged 12 sacks, 43 tackles and two forced fumbles last season.

While his on-field dominance remains consistent, Parsons’ latest post shows the evolving balance between elite playmaker and full-time dad.

DeMarvion Overshown becomes first Cowboy to wear No. 0, Micah Parsons approves

Micah Parsons gave his stamp of approval on Wednesday as his teammate, DeMarvion Overshown, made Cowboys history with a jersey change. Overshown became the first Dallas player ever to wear No. 0, and Parsons shared the moment on Instagram.

“Oooooo 👀🔥🔥 @deeofficial31 now we can jersey swap!” Parsons captioned.

DeMarvion Overshown becomes first Cowboy to wear No. 0, Micah Parsons approves (image credit: instagram/_micahparsons11)

The team confirmed the number change from 13 to 0 on Wednesday, marking a significant shift for the franchise. Although the NFL opened the No. 0 option in 2021, Dallas had kept it off-limits. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones previously reserved the digit for their mascot, Rowdy, who still wears 00 (a number banned for players).

Overshown isn’t new to the number. At Texas, he was the first Longhorn to rock No. 0 and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors while embracing the nickname “Agent Zero.”

