Micah Parsons sends 4-word message to Eagles as Cowboys face Super Bowl champs for 2025 NFL season opener

Micah Parsons is one of the most outspoken players in the NFL and he has done it again in the wake of the 2025 NFL season opener's official announcement. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ad

After the 2025 NFL season opener was announced, Parsons was among the many to react. Taking to Instagram, he reposted a graphic posted NFL and wrote:

“Yeah yeah, let’s ball.” 🦁

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Micah is motivated to take down the reigning Super Bowl champs, and he knows as well as anyone the importance of a strong start.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The key details of the Eagles vs. Cowboys game are:

Kickoff Time: 8:20 p.m. ET.

8:20 p.m. ET. Broadcast: NBC & Peacock

The Eagles drafted Jihaad Campbell, a linebacker some are calling “Micah Parsons 2.0”. If Campbell lives up to the hype, this rivalry could get even more intense, if that's possible.

Moreover, after a disappointing 2024 season, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott returns with a revamped offense featuring George Pickens and Javonte Williams.

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs, finishing the season with a 7-10 record. They were officially knocked out of NFC East contention in Week 14 after the Eagles defeated the Panthers. Their 41-7 loss to Philadelphia in Week 17 sealed their first losing season since 2020.

Ad

Among all the things that went wrong, Dak Prescott’s injury was one of them. He missed eight games, which impacted the offense. Defensively, key players like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs were sidelined for stretches. The poor season led to Mike McCarthy’s leaving the team, with Brian Schottenheimer taking over as head coach.

Micah Parsons' past jabs at the Philadelphia Eagles

Back in December 2024, Micah Parsons didn’t hold back when discussing the Philadelphia Eagles. He made it clear he refuses to root for the Eagles, even when it could benefit the Cowboys.

Ad

As reported by The Athletic's Jon Machota, Parsons stated:

“Nah, at this point, it’s (expletive) Philly, now. Even if we got eliminated, like, I gotta crush Philly. (Expletive) them. I hate them now. I be seeing them talk so much on social (media).”

The Cowboys linebacker's frustration stemmed from the fact that the Eagles dominated the Cowboys in their last matchup, winning 34-6. Dallas suffered a five-game losing streak, making their playoff hopes nearly impossible.

2025 represents a fresh start, and the Cowboys have a lot to prove. Can they make a statement in Week 1?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.