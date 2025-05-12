Micah Parsons sends 4-word message to Eagles as Cowboys face Super Bowl champs for 2025 NFL season opener

Micah Parsons is one of the most outspoken players in the NFL and he has done it again in the wake of the 2025 NFL season opener's official announcement. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at Lincoln Financial Field.
After the 2025 NFL season opener was announced, Parsons was among the many to react. Taking to Instagram, he reposted a graphic posted NFL and wrote:
“Yeah yeah, let’s ball.” 🦁
Micah is motivated to take down the reigning Super Bowl champs, and he knows as well as anyone the importance of a strong start.
The key details of the Eagles vs. Cowboys game are:
- Kickoff Time: 8:20 p.m. ET.
- Broadcast: NBC & Peacock
The Eagles drafted Jihaad Campbell, a linebacker some are calling “Micah Parsons 2.0”. If Campbell lives up to the hype, this rivalry could get even more intense, if that's possible.
Moreover, after a disappointing 2024 season, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott returns with a revamped offense featuring George Pickens and Javonte Williams.
Last year, the Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs, finishing the season with a 7-10 record. They were officially knocked out of NFC East contention in Week 14 after the Eagles defeated the Panthers. Their 41-7 loss to Philadelphia in Week 17 sealed their first losing season since 2020.
Among all the things that went wrong, Dak Prescott’s injury was one of them. He missed eight games, which impacted the offense. Defensively, key players like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs were sidelined for stretches. The poor season led to Mike McCarthy’s leaving the team, with Brian Schottenheimer taking over as head coach.
Micah Parsons' past jabs at the Philadelphia Eagles
Back in December 2024, Micah Parsons didn’t hold back when discussing the Philadelphia Eagles. He made it clear he refuses to root for the Eagles, even when it could benefit the Cowboys.
As reported by The Athletic's Jon Machota, Parsons stated:
“Nah, at this point, it’s (expletive) Philly, now. Even if we got eliminated, like, I gotta crush Philly. (Expletive) them. I hate them now. I be seeing them talk so much on social (media).”
The Cowboys linebacker's frustration stemmed from the fact that the Eagles dominated the Cowboys in their last matchup, winning 34-6. Dallas suffered a five-game losing streak, making their playoff hopes nearly impossible.
2025 represents a fresh start, and the Cowboys have a lot to prove. Can they make a statement in Week 1?
