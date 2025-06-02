Micah Parsons sends bold 3-word message as rival Saquon Barkley lands Madden 26 cover

Saquon Barkley had one of the best running back seasons in NFL history in 2024. He led the league in rushing yards (2,005) and won a Super Bowl Championship in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On June 2, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Barkley would now be featuring on the front cover of the popular video game series Madden. In a post to the social media platform X, Rapoport outlined how the cover of Madden 26 would show Barkley's ridiculously impressive backwards hurdle over a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive unit.

"The cover art of @EAMaddenNFL — Saquon’s hurdle." Rapoport said.

After the news was made public, Dallas Cowboys star defensive player Micah Parsons took to Instagram to show his respect and appreciation for Barkley. Reposting a photo on Instagram, Parsons made clear his belief that Barkley was one of the best running backs in the history of the National Football League.

"We Are 🐐." Parsons said.

Micah Parsons Instagram Story

Is Saquon Barkley one of the best running backs in NFL history?

There is no doubting that Barkley is one of the best running backs in the NFL over the past decade. However, despite his amazing 2024 season, it is still premature to label Barkley as one of the greatest running backs of all time.

According to Stat Muse, Franco Harris has the 25th most all purpose yards in NFL history among running backs with 14,622 yards. At this time, Barkley currently has 9,594 all purpose yards, something that is still quite a bit behind Harris.

Although it is difficult to put Barkley in the greatest of all time conversation right now, he is only 28 years of age and is still in the prime of his career. Furthermore, 2024 showed fans and analysts that Barkley was still improving and nowhere near showing signs of age or statistical decline either.

As a result, Barkley likely still needs a few more dominant years in the National Football League to truly be considered one of the greatest to ever do it in the future.

