Micah Parsons has become a massive source of controversy within the Dallas Cowboys.

One of his teammates, safety Malik Hooker, claimed on Keyshawn Johnson's podcast All Facts No Brakes that the podcast is becoming a distraction for the elite linebacker:

"Are you caring about the crowd that was watching the podcast, or are you caring about the success of our team and the Super Bowl that we're trying to reach?"

That has raised concerns about his commitment to the team as it faces a crossroads season, but an undeterred Parsons tweeted:

"I love being doubted!! Been here before!! More fuel! More lessons! See yall soon!"

In another tweet, he wrote:

"Like it's really levels to this sh*t!! Like I really aint even hit my prime yet! Everybody in trouble on god!"

More takes on Micah Parsons-Malik Hooker feud

Many NFL fans to this day wonder why the Cowboys dominate media discussion. But for former wide receiver Harry Douglas, the Micah Parsons-Malik Hooker feud is exactly why it happens.

He said Wednesday on ESPN's Get Up

“What are we doing? And people wonder why we talk about the Cowboys religiously ...This is the material they give us that we don’t even ask for.

“This man is on a podcast, stating who should get paid first, instead of saying, ‘You know what? I love all my teammates. They should all get paid.’ ...That is insane to me.”

Another former wide receiver, Super Bowl winner Plaxico Burress, claimed on his Up On Game podcast that such a feud would never happen at the Pittsburgh Steelers (where he initially played) and their egalitarian and open-minded locker room:

"If you’ve got a problem with somebody, it’s gonna get addressed. This is how we governed our football team... That’s the difference between playing in a locker room with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants versus the Dallas Cowboys."

Meanwhile, Fox Sports' Joy Taylor is critical of how the situation developed, noting that the two players could have discussed this in person and privately rather than taken potshots at each other on media. She said on Tuesday's edition of SPEAK:

"You say this podcast is the reason — there's a correlation to him doing this podcast and us losing. …Micah's the best player on the team, the most visible player and a leader. That is really the issue. How do you move past that?"

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy haven't commented on the Micah Parsons-Malik Hooker feud, especially given the bigger issues like extending Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

