Micah Parsons might be one of the superstars of the NFL, but even when he started to flash as a rookie, he had to deal with major growing pains. He was shredded during his first NFL game, a season opener against the reigning champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Parsons, who mostly played as a linebacker during his first season, was constantly picked apart by Tom Brady, as the Buccaneers escaped with a narrow 31-29 win to open their title-defending season. On his Twitter account, the Dallas Cowboys superstar remembered the day he learned how hard it was to play in the NFL.

Micah Parsons finished his first official NFL game with seven total tackles, one pass defended and one quarterback hit. That's surely a small impact based on all he can do - at least, it's confirmed he will move to a full-time EDGE role in the 2023 season, putting him in the best positions to affect the offense.

Micah Parsons is the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award

Fresh off from his position change, moving from the hybrid role to a full-time EDGE defender, Micah Parsons is considered the biggest preseason favorite to win DPOY over some big names in the position.

His advantage over Cleveland Browns EDGE defender Myles Garrett is small, but they're a cut above other big names who have recently won the award, such as T. J. Watt from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Nick Bosa from the San Francisco 49ers - Bosa is the latest winner after a dominant 2022 season.

The other favorite to win the award is somewhat a surprise: Vegas says Sauce Gardner, the second-year cornerback from the New York Jets, has the 5th-best odds to win the DPOY award. The latest cornerback to win was Stephon Gilmore in 2019.

Micah Parsons' 2023 salary

He's set to earn around $4,696,910 this year, the third of his rookie contract. Parsons is eligible for an extension after the 2023 season.

Considering how much the salary cap is growing every year and the current EDGE defender market, he will certainly break the $30M average-per-year mark on his new deal.

