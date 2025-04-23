Micah Parsons sets timeline for contract extension with Cowboys after Myles Garrett's $160,000,000 payday

NFL insider Jon Machota reported Wednesday that Micah Parsons may be rethinking his contract stance. Back in December, Parsons said he didn’t need $40 million per year, but since then, new deals for Maxx Crosby ($35.5M/year) and Myles Garrett ($40M/year) have reshaped the market for top edge rushers.
Parsons addressed the situation Tuesday night at a Cowboys charity event. He said that he might not take part in on-field work much this offseason without a contract extension. He further added a deal needs to be in place before training camp, as he doesn’t want to get off to a slow start in 2025.
“I mean, it’s extremely important [to complete a deal by camp],” Parsons said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “You really see a lot of players struggle when guys aren’t participating in camp and they get off to slow starts. I don’t want to get off to a slow start.”
The 25-year-old has joined most voluntary team activities so far, citing the need to learn new coordinator Matt Eberflus’ system.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke earlier, saying a deal is “close,” but admitted he doesn’t have full confidence it will be completed before camp. Jones added that he expects Micah Parsons to grow into more of a leadership role.
Meanwhile, Myles Garrett’s deal has raised the bar. The Browns edge rusher signed a four-year, $160 million extension with $122.8 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history, per The Associated Press. That contract may now become the baseline in talks with Parsons.
Parsons, a two-time All-Pro, has 40.5 sacks in three seasons. While a deal has not yet been finalized, all signs point to it being a top priority before training camp.
Micah Parsons eyes record $200M deal as Cowboys contract talks continue
Micah Parsons is preparing for the final season of his rookie contract and discussions over an extension with Dallas continue. Per a report released from Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News last month, Parsons is expected to seek a contract worth $200M. His reported target would surpass the $160M deal signed by Garrett. It would also exceed Ja’Marr Chase’s average salary of $40.25M, the current highest among non-QBs.
The Cowboys have not yet finalized a deal, though team owner Jones has indicated that talks are ongoing. If an agreement is reached at or near Parsons’ reported ask, he’d become the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.
