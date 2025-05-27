Micah Parsons' sister, Shatara, shared a heartfelt message to celebrate the American NFL star's birthday. The Cowboys DE turned 26 on May 26.

His sister Shatara shared a collage of a few pictures from Micah Parsons’ childhood. Along with the pictures, she penned down a heartfelt message for the star, writing:

"Happy birthday to my brother, our PPL, the lion. Thank you for all you do for the family. You are everything God said you would be. Keep walking in your purpose. I love you"

Micah Parsons’ sister Shatara drops wholesome message for Cowboys star's 26th birthday/@_micahparsons11

Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence, also shared an emotional post on his birthday. He wrote on X:

"My brothers keeper I love you bro couldn’t be more proud of the person you became ou want greatness from everyone around you shit demand it fr and I thank you for pushing me to be a better person happy birthday big dawg you’ll always still be lil to me"

Meanwhile, after struggling with an injury last season, Parsons is preparing for his upcoming season. Last week, he even attended the team's OTA session ahead of the new season. However, he is also waiting for an update on the renewal of his contract extension.

This offseason, Parsons even shared a rare glimpse of his intense workout on social media. Last week, he posted a joint reel with Myles Garrett, the Browns' DE, of their workout session. The duo lifted some weights and also showed off their gym routine.

Parsons is preparing hard for the new season. He had joined the Cowboys back in 2021 after being selected in the first round of the draft as the overall 12th pick. He was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year back in 2021.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shares an update on Micah Parsons' contract

Parsons is looking forward to his contract extension with the Cowboys. On May 22, Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Jori Epstein shared a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account revealing the details shared by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Parsons' contract. She wrote:

"I asked Jerry Jones for an update on Cowboys extending Micah Parsons. "I haven't talked with him in about 4 or 5 weeks & of course that'll be necessary if he's going to get a (new) contract," Jerry told me. "But he’s got a contract. That’s the point—be sure & clear about that."

The Dallas Cowboys will start their 2025 season on Friday, Sept. 5. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles in their first game of the season.

