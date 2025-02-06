Micah Parsons slams NFL double standard as Dak Prescott faces heat while Lamar Jackson escapes scrutiny

Micah Parsons isn't happy with how NFL fans rate Dallas Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott when the player has made enough merits to at least be in the MVP conversation. The star defender appeared on Thursday's edition of Good Morning Football to discuss various topics and defend Prescott.

The linebacker said that Prescott deserved to be the MVP for the 2023 NFL season after leading the Cowboys to a 12-5 record and the NFC East title while playing at a high level.

"Well, I think Dak [Prescott] should have been the MVP last year," Parsons said. "All things aside, you look at the stats and everything he accomplished- 12-5, playoff team, however you want to name it."

He added that while Lamar Jackson had a stacked defense, Prescott achieved as much with less support but didn't receive the same recognition for the MVP award.

"He didn’t have a Triple Crown defense, he didn’t have all that. But then the year Lamar puts up the same numbers Dak did, he’s a for sure kick-in for MVP."

Micah Parsons also took to X (formerly Twitter) to reinforce his initial comments, sending a message to the NFL media about their criteria for selecting MVPs.

"I stand on this!! All media make your mind up!!" he tweeted on Thursday.

Dak Prescott played all 17 games in 2023, completing 410 of 590 pass attempts for 4,516 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He tied his best performance in completions, posted his second-best completion percentage (69.5%) and threw for the second-most yards and touchdowns in his career.

After a disappointing wild-card round elimination against the Green Bay Packers, everything started to go south for Dallas. They finished the 2024 campaign with a 7-10 record, with Dak Prescott sustaining a season-ending hamstring injury and Micah Parsons missing several games due to another injury.

Micah Parsons snubs T.J. Watt from top 5 NFL pass rushers list

The Dak Prescott-Lamar Jackson comparison wasn't the only controversial comment Micah Parsons made in the Super Bowl week. Earlier this week, the linebacker appeared on "The Zach Gelb Show" and once again refused to add T.J. Watt to the list of the best pass rushers in the league.

Additionally, he stated that Cincinnati Bengals defender Trey Hendrickson was better than his Pittsburgh Steelers counterpart.

Parsons explained that players like him or Myles Garrett can move around the field, playing different positions and creating matchups, which Watt doesn't do. This conversation has been around for years and Parsons doesn't appear to be changing his mind anytime soon.

