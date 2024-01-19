Micah Parsons has been one of the best overall defensive players during the 2023 NFL season. He has been dominant in many statistical categories, placing him among the favorites to be named the Defensive Player of the Year. That same dominance failed to come through in the NFL Playoffs this year.

The Dallas Cowboys were resoundingly defeated in their home stadium by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. Their defense was torched, allowing 41 points and not forcing a punt until the fourth quarter in garbage time. Parsons was basically a non-factor, leaving many fans disappointed.

Skip Bayless is among those who were disgusted with the Cowboys' playoff performance this year, using his massive platform to call out many of their players and personnel for their collective failures.

Micah Parsons was one of the players he took a direct shot at and the elite edge defender fired right back at him from his X account. Parsons stated:

"You just a hating a*s mf who mad I ain’t want to do your show?! Where was all this when you were on my nuts wanting me to come on your show every Tuesday!! You lame asf skip real sh*t, fake a*s cowboys fan!!"

Parsons was responding to this insult by Bayless:

"Can't wait for Micah Parsons' podcast tomorrow. That's what he does best."

According to Parsons, Bayless is just bitter that he declined the offer to be a weekly guest on one of his many shows. When it comes to Bayless being frustrated with Dallas' performance, it shouldn't come as a surprise. He is one of the most notoriously outspoken Cowboys fans.

The clever shot at Parsons was in reference to his podcast, "The Edge." The Cowboys star is well known for his social media presence and for voicing many of his opinions on various topics. Bayless used this to taunt him, basically saying he is a better talker than a football player.

This isn't necessarily an insult, though it was clearly intended that way. If Parsons is in fact a better podcaster than he is a football player as Bayless teased, it would mean that he is one of the best in the world at more than one profession.

Micah Parsons' odds to win NFL DPOY

Micah Parsons

According to their betting odds, the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023 NFL season comes down to one of three players. Myles Garrett (-200) is currently the favorite to win the award, with Micah Parsons (+300) and T.J. Watt (+400) also in the mix.

All of the other potential options are considered massive long-shots, making Parsons the second favorite behind Garrett. While the stats lean towards Watt taking it home, the odds suggest Gartett will.